PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, April 5 — No school.
Tuesday, April 6 — Walking taco, corn, pineapple, sour cream, salsa, milk.
Wednesday, April 7 — Chicken tender wrap, lettuce/cheese, crisp carrots and dip, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Thursday, April 8 — Bosco stick with sauce, broccoli, pears, milk.
Friday, April 9 — Sub sandwich, potato chips, carrots, applesauce, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, April 5 — No school.
Tuesday, April 6 — Walking taco, corn, peaches, sour cream, salsa, milk.
Wednesday, April 7 — Chicken tender wrap, curly potatoes, crisp carrots and dip, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Thursday, April 8 — Italian dunkers, broccoli, pears, milk.
Friday, April 9 — Sub sandwich, baked beans, potato wedges, applesauce, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
