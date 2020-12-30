Monday, January 4 — Pizza, green beans, pears, Jonny pop, milk.

Tuesday, January 5 — Walking taco, corn, pineapple chunks, sour cream and salsa, milk.

Wednesday, January 6 — Chicken patty sandwich, french fries, green beans, diced peaches, milk.

Thursday, January 7 — Cheese-filled breadstick with dipping sauce, carrots and dip, fresh strawberries, milk.

Friday, January 8 — French toast sticks, sausage link, orange smiles, cherry sidekick smoothie, syrup, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

