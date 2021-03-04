PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, March 8 — Chicken tender wrap, curly fries, carrots, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, March 9 — Pizza, corn, oranges, milk.
Wednesday, March 10 — Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh whole wheat roll, cooked carrots, apple, milk.
Thursday, March 11 — Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, peas, mandarin oranges, milk.
Friday, March 12 — Omelet, pancakes, syrup, tri-tater, orange wedges, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, March 8 — Chicken tender wrap, curly fries, carrots, pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, March 9 — Pulled pork sandwich, fries, baked beans, orange, milk.
Wednesday, March 10 — Chicken drumstick or popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh whole wheat roll, cooked carrots, apple, milk.
Thursday, March 11 — Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk.
Friday, March 12 — Omelet, french toast, syrup, tri-tater, sausage patty, orange wedges, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
