PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, March 29 — Chicken nuggets, au gratin potatoes, crisp carrots and dip, strawberry cup, Rice Krispies treat, milk.
Tuesday, March 30 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, diced pears, apple crisp, milk.
Wednesday, March 31 — Hot dog on a bun, chips, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2 — No School.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, March 29 — Chicken nuggets, fries, crisp carrots and dip, strawberry cup, Rice Krispies treat, milk.
Tuesday, March 30 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, diced pears, milk.
Wednesday, March 31 — Hot dog on a bun, ketchup, mustard, chips, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2 — No School.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.