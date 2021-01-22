Monday, January 25 — No school.
Tuesday, January 26 — Soft shell taco, Spanish rice, sour cream and salsa, corn, watermelon, milk.
Wednesday, January 27 — Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner roll, cooked carrots, apple, milk.
Thursday, January 28 — Italian spaghetti, salad, french bread, green beans, diced pears, milk.
Friday, January 29 — Hot dog on a bun, waffle fries, baked beans, applesauce, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
