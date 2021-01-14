Monday, January 18 — Pizza bites, dipping sauce, broccoli, diced peaches, milk.

Tuesday, January 19 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, pineapple chunks, Goldfish grahams, milk.

Wednesday, January 20 — Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, ketchup, mustard, pickles, baked beans, diced mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday, January 21 — Turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, cooked carrots, roll, apple, Fruit Roll-up, milk.

Friday, January 22 — No school.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments