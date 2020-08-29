The Pierz School Board was given an update by Supt. George Weber as far as where the district is when it comes to school starting Sept. 8.
Weber said at this point the district is working on the final details of the bus routes. Some parents haven’t filled out any of the surveys or have otherwise communicated their preference and ability to either bring or arrange for transportation for their children. Weber said they are waiting to hear back from about 75 students.
“We have been reaching out through phone contact to find out if they are planning on attending and if they require busing,” he said.
Weber said based on the data that is available, the district wouldn’t be able to bring in all the children who requested busing by having only one student per seat with the exception of being seated with siblings. Although the district isn’t required to only have one student per seat at this time because of the low number of new coronavirus cases in Morrison County, Weber said they would be required to implement it if they went to a hybrid model.
“We are still looking to reach the goal of only two children per seat,” he said.
At this time, 85 students have requested to attend school through distance learning. About 1,150 students have reported they intend to attend school in person, he said.
“There are about 75 or so we have not verified. These numbers do not include Holy Trinity children,” he said.
Weber said of those who had replied to the surveys, about 500 had said they could find a way for their child to get to school without needing school busing.
While preschool will be taught, all students will not be able to attend every day.
“If we run our 14 routes and can place 50 on each bus, that would mean we could bring in 700 children each day. Given our current data, that seems possible, but we are getting close. The routes would be different as we try to spread them out evenly and eliminate those who have a ride to school,” Weber said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business, Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved a $54 donation from Liberty Steel and Wire Peoria for FFA;
• Adopted a COVID-19 face covering policy;
• Accepted the resignation of high school science teacher Amanda Froberg;
• Approved posting for a new high school science teacher for the 2020-21 school year;
• Approved hiring Becky Przybilla as a preschool teacher for the 2020-21 school year;
• Approved hiring Alan Berndt-Dreyer as a high school science teacher for the 2020-21 school year, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved hiring Whitney Swenson as a licensed practical nurse and office assistant for the 2020-21 school year, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved the agreement between Northern Pines Mental Health Center and the school district to provide school based clinical mental health services beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2021;
• Heard from Supt. George Weber that he and Business Manager Tracey Artner are working through the potential expenditures and application process of the new Coronavirus Relief Fund money the school is eligible for. However, the money has to be spent by Dec. 31. The money will be used to purchase a used 2019 gas bus as the district will be limiting capacity and needs to add another route and other areas related to the prevention of the corona virus; and
• Was informed by Weber that school districts are required to change their practices in the area of Title IX complaints and follow up. The changes stem from colleges not providing adequate follow-up in the area of harassment complaints and other related areas. The Board will review the policy and make a decision at its next meeting.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
