PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 24 — Chicken fillet on bun, potatoes, apples, milk.
Tuesday, May 25 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk.
Wednesday, May 26 — Sub sandwich, chips, carrots, applesauce, milk.
Thursday, May 27 — French toast, syrup, sausage, tri-tater, juice, milk.
Friday, May 28 — Walking taco, lettuce, cheese, corn, Johnny pop, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, May 24 — Seniors’ choice.
Tuesday, May 25 — Seniors’ choice.
Wednesday, May 26 — Seniors’ choice.
Thursday, May 27 — Seniors’ choice.
Friday, May 28 — Seniors’ choice.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
