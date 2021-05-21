PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 24 — Chicken fillet on bun, potatoes, apples, milk.

Tuesday, May 25 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk.

Wednesday, May 26 — Sub sandwich, chips, carrots, applesauce, milk.

Thursday, May 27 — French toast, syrup, sausage, tri-tater, juice, milk.

Friday, May 28 — Walking taco, lettuce, cheese, corn, Johnny pop, milk.

PIERZ HEALY HIGH

Monday, May 24 — Seniors’ choice.

Tuesday, May 25 — Seniors’ choice.

Wednesday, May 26 — Seniors’ choice.

Thursday, May 27 — Seniors’ choice.

Friday, May 28 — Seniors’ choice.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

