PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, May 17 — Chicken quesadilla, sour cream, salsa, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday, May 18 — Walking taco, lettuce, cheese, corn, fruit cup, milk.
Wednesday, May 19 — Italian dunkers, Romaine lettuce, pears, milk.
Thursday, May 20 — Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, peaches, milk.
Friday, May 21 — Fajita wrap, lettuce, cheese, breadstick, corn, Johnny pop, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH SCHOOL
Monday, May 17 — No school – grades 5-12 only.
Tuesday, May 18 — Pulled pork sandwich, potato bites, baked beans, banana, milk.
Wednesday, May 19 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, carrots, fruit, milk.
Thursday, May 20 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday, May 21 — Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, corn, fruit, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
