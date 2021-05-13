PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 17 — Chicken quesadilla, sour cream, salsa, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday, May 18 — Walking taco, lettuce, cheese, corn, fruit cup, milk.

Wednesday, May 19 — Italian dunkers, Romaine lettuce, pears, milk.

Thursday, May 20 — Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, peaches, milk.

Friday, May 21 — Fajita wrap, lettuce, cheese, breadstick, corn, Johnny pop, milk.

PIERZ HEALY HIGH SCHOOL

Monday, May 17 — No school – grades 5-12 only.

Tuesday, May 18 — Pulled pork sandwich, potato bites, baked beans, banana, milk.

Wednesday, May 19 — Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, carrots, fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 20 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday, May 21 — Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, sour cream, corn, fruit, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

