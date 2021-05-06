PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, May 10 — Pizza bites, dipping sauce, broccoli, diced peaches, milk.

Tuesday, May 11 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, dinner roll, fruit, ice cream, milk.

Wednesday, May 12 — Hamburger on bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, oven fries, green beans, diced mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 13 — Chicken nuggets, french fries, coleslaw, strawberry cup, milk.

Friday, May 14 — Hot ham and cheese on a bun, Sun chips, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.

PIERZ HEALY HIGH

Monday, May 10 — Pizza bites, dipping sauce, broccoli, diced peaches, milk.

Tuesday, May 11 — Fajita wrap, sour cream, salsa, Spanish rice, corn, watermelon, milk.

Wednesday, May 12 — Hamburger on bun, ketchup, mustard, pickles, oven fries, green beans, diced mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday, May 13 — Chicken patty on bun, au gratin potatoes, coleslaw, strawberry cup, milk.

Friday, May 14 — Hot ham and cheese on a bun, chicken noodle soup, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

