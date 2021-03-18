PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, March 22 — Corn dog, fries, ketchup, green beans, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday, March 23 — Walking taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, watermelon, milk.

Wednesday, March 24 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh whole wheat roll, corn, apple, milk.

Thursday, March 25 — Italian spaghetti, whole grain french bread, salad, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Friday, March 26 — No school.

PIERZ HEALY HIGH

Monday, March 22 — Corn dog, fries, ketchup, green beans, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday, March 23 — Walking taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, watermelon, milk.

Wednesday, March 24 — Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh whole wheat roll, corn, apple, milk.

Thursday, March 25 — Italian spaghetti or Alfredo, whole grain french bread, salad, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Friday, March 26 — No school.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

