PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, February 22 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, diced pears, milk.
Tuesday, February 23 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, pineapple chunks, Goldfish grahams, milk.
Wednesday, February 24 — Hot dog, curly potatoes, baked beans, ketchup and mustard, watermelon, milk.
Thursday, February 25 — Italian spaghetti, french bread, salad with dressing, diced pears, milk.
Friday, February 26 — French toast sticks, omelet, tri-tater, orange smiles, syrup, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
