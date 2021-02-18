PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 22 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, diced pears, milk.

Tuesday, February 23 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, pineapple chunks, Goldfish grahams, milk.

Wednesday, February 24 — Hot dog, curly potatoes, baked beans, ketchup and mustard, watermelon, milk.

Thursday, February 25 — Italian spaghetti, french bread, salad with dressing, diced pears, milk.

Friday, February 26 — French toast sticks, omelet, tri-tater, orange smiles, syrup, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments