PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, April 26 — Chicken quesadilla, salsa and sour cream, french fries, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday, April 27 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, frozen fruit cup, Goldfish grahams, milk.
Wednesday, April 28 — Hot dog on a bun, curly potatoes, baked beans, watermelon, milk.
Thursday, April 29 — Turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, cooked carrots, apple, ice cream sundae cup, milk.
Friday, April 30 — French toast sticks, tri-tater, orange smiles, juice, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, April 26 — Chicken quesadilla, salsa and sour cream, french fries, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday, April 27 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, frozen fruit cup, Goldfish grahams, milk.
Wednesday, April 28 — Hot dog on a bun, curly potatoes, baked beans, watermelon, milk.
Thursday, April 29 — Turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, cooked carrots, apple, ice cream sundae cup, milk.
Friday, April 30 — French toast sticks, tri-tater, orange smiles, juice, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.