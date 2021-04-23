PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 26 — Chicken quesadilla, salsa and sour cream, french fries, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk.

Tuesday, April 27 — Orange chicken, brown rice, mixed vegetables, frozen fruit cup, Goldfish grahams, milk.

Wednesday, April 28 — Hot dog on a bun, curly potatoes, baked beans, watermelon, milk.

Thursday, April 29 — Turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, cooked carrots, apple, ice cream sundae cup, milk.

Friday, April 30 — French toast sticks, tri-tater, orange smiles, juice, milk.

PIERZ HEALY HIGH

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

