PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, April 19 — Pizza bites, dipping sauce, broccoli, peaches, milk.
Tuesday, April 20 — Soft shell taco, sour cream and salsa, Spanish rice, corn, watermelon, milk.
Wednesday, April 21 — Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick, cooked carrots, apple, milk.
Thursday, April 22 — Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tri-tater, applesauce, carrots, milk.
Friday, April 23 — Sloppy jo with bun, coleslaw, potatoes, pears, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday, April 21 — Popcorn chicken or chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick, cooked carrots, apple, milk.
Thursday, April 22 — Sloppy jo on a bun, french fries, coleslaw, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Friday, April 23 — Chicken noodle soup, hot ham and cheese on a bun, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
