PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, April 12 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, peaches, milk.

Tuesday, April 13 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick, corn, apple, milk.

Wednesday, April 14 — Hamburger on bun, oven fries, carrots and dip, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 15 — Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, mixed vegetable, frozen fruit cup, milk.

Friday, April 16 — Omelet, pancakes, tri-tater, orange wedges, milk (no school grades 6-12 only).

PIERZ HEALY HIGH

Monday, April 12 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, peaches, milk.

Tuesday, April 13 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick, corn, apple, milk.

Wednesday, April 14 — Hamburger on bun, oven fries, carrots and dip, mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 15 — Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, mixed vegetable, frozen fruit cup, milk.

Friday, April 16 — No school for grades 6-12 only.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments