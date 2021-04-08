PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, April 12 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, peaches, milk.
Tuesday, April 13 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick, corn, apple, milk.
Wednesday, April 14 — Hamburger on bun, oven fries, carrots and dip, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 15 — Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, mixed vegetable, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Friday, April 16 — Omelet, pancakes, tri-tater, orange wedges, milk (no school grades 6-12 only).
PIERZ HEALY HIGH
Monday, April 12 — Pepperoni pizza, green beans, peaches, milk.
Tuesday, April 13 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick, corn, apple, milk.
Wednesday, April 14 — Hamburger on bun, oven fries, carrots and dip, mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday, April 15 — Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, mixed vegetable, frozen fruit cup, milk.
Friday, April 16 — No school for grades 6-12 only.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.