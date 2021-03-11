PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, March 15 — Tater tot hotdish, fresh whole wheat roll, crisp carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.

Tuesday, March 16 — Soft shell taco, Spanish rice, salsa and sour cream, corn, watermelon, milk.

Wednesday, March 17 — Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, ketchup, mustard, pickles, baked beans, diced mixed fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 18 — Turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, fresh whole wheat roll, green beans, apple, ice cream sundae cup, milk.

Friday, March 19 — French bread pizza, potato rounds, carrots, diced peaches, milk.

PIERZ HEALY HIGH SCHOOL

Friday, March 19 — Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, crisp carrots, applesauce, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

