PIONEER ELEMENTARY
Monday, March 15 — Tater tot hotdish, fresh whole wheat roll, crisp carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, March 16 — Soft shell taco, Spanish rice, salsa and sour cream, corn, watermelon, milk.
Wednesday, March 17 — Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, ketchup, mustard, pickles, baked beans, diced mixed fruit, milk.
Thursday, March 18 — Turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, fresh whole wheat roll, green beans, apple, ice cream sundae cup, milk.
Friday, March 19 — French bread pizza, potato rounds, carrots, diced peaches, milk.
PIERZ HEALY HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday, March 17 — Hamburger on a bun, oven fries, baked beans, diced mixed fruit, milk.
Friday, March 19 — Tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, crisp carrots, applesauce, milk.
Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.
