Monday, January 11 — Pizza Bosco sticks, french fries, grapes, ketchup, milk.

Tuesday, January 12 — Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breadstick, corn, apple, milk.

Wednesday, January 13 — Pulled pork sandwich, curly potatoes, baked beans, pineapple chunks, milk.

Thursday, January 14 — Macaroni and cheese, corn dog, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, milk.

Friday, January 15 — Hot ham and cheese sandwich, tri-tater, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments