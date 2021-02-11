PIONEER ELEMENTARY

Monday, February 15 — No school.

Tuesday, February 16 — Walking taco, taco fixings, sour cream and salsa, corn, pineapple chunks, milk.

Wednesday, February 17 — Bosco sticks, dipping sauce, Sun chips, carrots and dip, applesauce, milk.

Thursday, February 18 — Turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, whole wheat roll, green beans, apple, ice cream sundae cup, milk.

Friday, February 19 — Omelet, pancakes, tri-tater, orange wedges, syrup, milk.

Note: Students have a choice of assorted milk. Menus are subject to change without notice.

Load comments