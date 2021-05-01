At Wednesday’s meeting, Supt. George Weber informed the Pierz School Board that looking ahead, the district will need another school bus, or two.
“After we completed our state vehicle inspections last week, Tracy Voigt, Chuck Storkamp, Tracey Artner and I met to review all vehicles and evaluate our needs for new buses and spare buses retention of any current buses,” he said.
Weber said he is waiting to hear back from the Minnesota Department of Education about whether the district can use its federal ESSER funding to purchase a bus. If given a green light from the Minnesota Department of Education, Weber said he recommends that the district move forward to do so.
“I am confident a bus purchase would qualify for the ESSER funding. They are allowing more options now than they were with the first round,” he said.
If the district is allowed to use ESSER funding to purchase a school bus, the district would be able to save money that otherwise would have been taken out of the general fund.
ESSER funds have been sent to school districts as a way to help with COVID-related expenses, such as measures needed to keep students socially distanced.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations: From Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association — $150 for track and field and $300 to boys basketball; $500 from Harding Sportsmen’s Club for clay target league; $2,000 from Pierz Youth Baseball Club for baseball; donations for community education — $600 from Pierz Township; $100 from the city of Hillman; $3,025 from the city of Pierz; $100 from the city of Lastrup; $150 from the city of Genola; $200 from the city of Harding; $100 from Pulaski Township; and $300 from Granite Township; • Approved a trip for students to travel to New York City and Washington, D.C., March 29, to April 3, 2022;
• Discussed students’ need for mental health services and the possibility and benefits of having an in-house mental health professional;
• Approved posting for the following positions for the 2021-22 school year: high school math teacher and high school art teacher;
• Approved hiring the following for the 2021-22 school year: Shelly Munoz as high school science teacher, ; Jill Boevers as elementary special education teacher, and Kyle Hastings as high school math teacher, pending a criminal background check; and Cole Oslin as head track and field coach;
• Accepted the resolutions of the following non-renewal of probationary teaching contracts of Gunner Grammond; Alan Berndt-Dryer; and Samantha Motz;
• Approved reducing Jennifer Sadlovsky’s hours to .63 FTE for the 2021-22 school year as she is returning to her regular position of teaching the gifted and talented;
• Approved changing the May 10 no school day to May 17; and
• Approved the agreement between Pierz ISD 484 and RA Morton and Associates LLC for the proposed scope of work and compensation for the IT project, not to exceed $10,000.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
