    The Pierz School Board was informed by High School Principal Karrie Boser about the High Reliability School (HRS) certification both Pioneer Elementary School and Healy High School received from Marzano Resources, Wednesday, Feb. 22.

    The steps to certification are completed through Sourcewell, which in partnership with Marzano Resources, guide local districts in becoming HRS schools. According to Sourcewell’s website. this is done by offering the districts surveys and data coaching to identify indicators of success, strategic planning and monitoring of progress and coaching and leadership development.

Tags

Load comments