The Pierz School Board was informed by High School Principal Karrie Boser about the High Reliability School (HRS) certification both Pioneer Elementary School and Healy High School received from Marzano Resources, Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The steps to certification are completed through Sourcewell, which in partnership with Marzano Resources, guide local districts in becoming HRS schools. According to Sourcewell’s website. this is done by offering the districts surveys and data coaching to identify indicators of success, strategic planning and monitoring of progress and coaching and leadership development.
Recently, Boser, along with five other teachers from the district, traveled to the HRS Summit in San Antonio, Texas, to receive the recognition. Besides both Pioneer Elementary School and Healy High School being certified as level one high reliability schools, what made it even more special was the fact that the district earned a national certification as a district, she said.
Boser said the Pioneer Elementary School and Healy High School are two of 17 schools in Minnesota that were certified in level one. Nationally, the Pierz School District is one of about 15 districts that received a national certification.
“That’s huge,” she said.
Boser said a high reliability school is defined as a school that is “committed to a pursuit of excellence and integrity in delivering on the work they are tasked with performing” and thus, ultimately learning. It also ensures that all students learn at high levels and requires that schools and their staff take a high reliability perspective, she said.
There are three functions of high reliability, Boser said. Those are, firstly, to improve normal operations; secondly, to detect potential problems and thirdly, to recover from those problems, she said.
Eight leading indicators for a school that’s certified as a level one is that the school environment is perceived as safe and orderly by students, parents, community, faculty and staff. The teachers also have format roles in the decision-making process regarding school initiatives and collaborative teams regularly interact to address common issues regarding curriculum, assessment, instruction and the achievement of all students, Boser said.
Other indicators include that students, parents and the community, as well as teachers and staff, have formal ways to provide input for optimal functioning of the school The school also acknowledges the success of the whole school and the individuals within the school. Furthermore, the school manages its fiscal, operational and technological resources in a way that directly supports teachers, Boser said.
Boser said while she and the others knew both schools would be certified, the district certification was a surprise. They also didn’t realize the huge implication the national certification has on Pierz as a school district, she said.
The level one certification is something the Safe Supportive Collaborative Culture (SSCC) team has worked toward for the last two years, Boser said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations — $1,000 from Harding Sportsmen’s Club to the Pioneer Student Council; $240 from the Pierz Lions Club to FFA; $7,112 from the Pioneer Wrestling Club for two wrestling JH coaches; $200 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association to volleyball; $7 from the bake sale to the Student Council; $800 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association to the Student Council; $8,936.95 from the Buckman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club for the Washington D.C./New York City trip; $200 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association to the Pioneer Student Council; $1,565 from the Walter Stumpf Family Christmas to the Pioneer Student Council; $600 each to girls basketball, tennis and softball from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association; $4,000 from the Eastern Morrison County 4-Wheeler Club to the Clay Target League; $500 to dance and $1,000 to music from the Pierz Lions Club; $2,000 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association, $2,000 from the Buckman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club and $20 from Daniel Maurer, all for the Travel Club;
• Accepted the retirement request by Janel Jansen, elementary head cook. The Board also thanked her for her 37 years of service to the district;
• Approved hiring Kristen Newburg, elementary paraprofessionals; and Mary Caughey, part-time elementary paraprofessional, both pending a criminal background check;
• Approved lane changes for Jill Boevers, Georgina Kowalczyk, Jackie Tautges, and Madi Exsted;
• Authorized Elementary Principal Tom Otte as LEA representative to file an application for funds. The LEA representative will also ensure that the school district maintains compliance with the appropriate federal statutes, regulations and state procedures currently in effect and will act as the responsble authority in all matters relating to the administration of the application;
• Approved an FFA student and adviser to attend the National FFA Convention in Denver, Colo., Feb. 28-March 3;
• Approved changes to the following policies, as previously presented — 208 (development of policies); 210 (conflict of interest); 516 (student medication); and 534 (school meals);
• Will review proposed changes to the following policies — 410 (family leave); 415 (mandated reporting/adults); 416 (drug and alcohol testing); and 417 (chemical use and abuse). The Board will discuss the proposed changes at the next regular school board meeting;
• Approved the following spring coaches: Track — Cole Oslin, head coach; varsity assistants Scott Herold, Dustin Betsinger, Rich Teske, Luis Algarin and Jayden Smieja; JH coaches Kelly Sauer and Jennifer McNelly; and Bridget Bednar, volunteer. clay target — Paul Kuske, coach; and assistant coaches Katie Smith and Tom Schutta; softball — Matt Poepping, head coach; Jason Sadlovsky, assistant varsity coach; Kelly Stangl, JV coach; Haley Scheldorf, eighth grade; Rachel Przybilla, seventh grade; and Terri Tretter, volunteer; golf — Jessica LeBlanc, head girls; Joel Pohland, head boys; JV/JH coaches Cara Herold and Georgina Kowalczyk; and baseball — Dylan Pittman, head coach; Marcus Artner, assistant varsity; Andy Leidenfrost, JV coach; Zach Kummet, C Squad; Noah Boser, floater (club); and JH coaches Kyle Hastings, Mike Poser, David Fischer and Mike Nezerka;
• As part of bus driver appreciation day, thanked all bus drivers and bus aides for their service; and
• Thanked board members as part of School Board Recognition Week.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
