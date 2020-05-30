Like other schools in Minnesota, the Pierz School District is not alone in facing the challenge of planning and preparing for the 2020-2021 school year.
The reality is that no one really knows what it will bring. Will the COVID-19 pandemic force them to continue distance learning? Will it be safe enough to adopt a hybrid model where students are able to come to the school for in-house learning on rotational schedule?
While the Pierz School District has not yet formulated a solid plan, High School Principal Karrie Boser said that while the teachers are focusing on how they can best teach the students, the rest of the staff is focusing on figuring out logistical details. Some of the logistical details include serving lunch, physical education, music, recess, bus transportation, hand washing, staffing, restroom use, disinfecting of school spaces, face masks and more.
How school is done on a high school level also differs in comparison to elementary education. As many classes are considered elective, Boser said one of the challenges is to figure out how to teach hands-on courses, such as those that are held in the shop area.
“We can’t just continue to do non-hands-on and consider that a course that fits the standards that are required. How can we give our students that great experience in a hybrid model that they missed out on this spring,” she said.
Elementary School Principal Tom Otte said the teachers are also considering the fact that the majority of students will not be at the same level academically when they start school this fall that they would have been at under normal circumstances.
“I believe we did well this spring with distance learning, but I don’t believe we have the same growth that we would have had if we wouldn’t have had distance learning,” he said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Accepted the resignation of mathematics teacher Becki Schmidt, effective June 1 and approved posting for a new mathematics teacher;
• Approved the out-of-state travel to Washington, D.C. and New York City for the 2021 senior trip;
• Heard Elementary School Principal Tom Otte that second grade student Ty Smude won the First Turkey hunting contest at Pioneer Elementary School for a free mount;
• Hired Jeremy Skwira as director of buildings and grounds, effective July 1, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved 2020-2021 resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League;
• Approved the low bid from Knife River in the amount of $76,341.25 for the resurfacing improvements to the Pierz Healy High School parking lot. Supt. George Weber said the other bid from Anderson Brothers was in the amount of $97,480;
• Approved a temporary contract with Mark Gruber, retired director of buildings and grounds, to provide consulting services from Aug. 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, not to exceed 20 hours per week;
• Approved the local education agreement with Tri-County Community Action to operate the Head Start program for the 2020-2021 school year;
• Approved a lease agreement with Tri-County Community Action, beginning Aug. 28, 2020 and ending May 31, 2021 in the amount of $900 per month;
• Approved the property and casualty insurance in the amount of $90,078.58 and the worker’s compensation insurance in the amount of $62,612 with EMC Insurance Company for the 2020-2021 fiscal year ($146,694.12 for 2019-2020); and
• Approved the agreement with Elliott Hendrickson Inc. to provide construction phase services for the proposed resurfacing improvements to the Healy front parking lot in the lump sum fee of $10,000, including expenses and equipment.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Pierz Healy High School.
