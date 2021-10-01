Normally, school boards tend to certify the maximum amount the state allows for the preliminary property tax levy. This allows the districts to potentially decrease the final tax property levy that is usually certified in the month of December. A lot of districts do this because while the amount can be decreased, it can never be increased, Supt. George Weber.
However, wanting to let the preliminary levy amount reflect what the Pierz School Board plans on certifying in December, the Board approved its preliminary property tax levy, Wednesday.
While the preliminary tax levy reflects a $97,006 (4.24%) increase from 2021’s payable levy of $2.286 million to the proposed levy payable in 2022 of $2.383 million, the Board approved a $42,000 decrease from the levy amount the state recommended the district to approve.
“We spent a significant time over the last week or so to review the levy data and worked to see how we can provide support for our local taxpayers,. Overall, as you have learned in audits over the last couple of years, our school-based property tax data has Pierz far lower than the state average,” Weber said.
The preliminary property tax levy for the general fund shows $1.288 million, which includes $675,096 for the total certified levy spread on the referendum market value (RMV) and $613,336 for the general fund levy spread on the net tax capacity (NTC). Last year’s set levy, the total levy for the general fund was $1.157 million with $681,726 set for the total certified levy spread on RMV and $475,204 for the general fund levy spread on NTC.
In comparison between the two, while the general fund levy spread on NTC shows an increase of $138,132, the total certified levy spread on RMV reveals a decrease of $6,630.
The preliminary tax levy also shows a $1,300 increase in the community service fund levy, from last year’s $59,185 to this year’s preliminary levy of $60,485 for that fund.
The preliminary general debt service levy of $1.03 million in comparison to last year’s set levy of $1.07 million reflects a decrease of $35,795. That decrease, combined with the decrease for the total certified levy spread on RMV, equals a total decrease of $42,425.
Weber said that since the state will modify the district’s debt service levy amount slightly as the amount they have “over-collected” has reached a point where the district’s can under levy. All debt service levies are automatically collected by the state.
“Debt service means anything we have in a voter approved bond referendum where the payments are automatically paid. The state operates a system where they assume there will be some level of delinquent taxes and collects slightly more than they need every year. But if our district does not have that level of delinquency, the state assumes that over collection builds up over time and then the state makes an adjustment. This happens to be one of those years where they have too much in reserve for our level of debt payments, so they will automatically reduce their overall collection this year by more than $30,000,” he said.
Weber said that the area that will increase will be the levies where the state is supposed to pay a larger share. One issue Weber sees with how the state determines each district’s share is that the state does not have any inflationary factor in its equalization formula. The result, he said, is that as the county raises the assessed property values for any type of land in the district, the formulas the state’s Legislature has in place makes districts look as though they are wealthier than they were the prior year.
“This saves our state government money. Feel free to remind our politicians about that fact. It is quite inappropriate that their funding formulas assume the value of land is the same every year. We have pushed for this for many years. That whole amount of money is just dollars the state is saving in their budget and putting back on local taxpayers for every school district throughout the state,” Weber said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations: From the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association — $600 to baseball, $600 to track and field, $600 to girls golf, $400 to softball, $1,200 to boys basketball and $200 to the Washington, D.C. and New York City trip;
• Heard a presentation by high school counselor Samantha Rushmeyer, who wants to start the Pierz High School Travel Club. The Board approved the creation of the club and will make a decision whether to approve the planned trip to Ireland in 2024;
• Approved the following: An additional four hours per day for Joan Sanoski to do some temporary office work at the high school for the 2021-22 school year as needed; hiring Tiana Scribner as a high school paraprofessional and Tracy Gaffke as an elementary school paraprofessional for the 2021-22 school year, both pending a criminal background check; hiring Mary Sobania as a custodian II; Yvette Anez as the long-term substitute nurse for the high school four days a week until Dec. 1; a lane change request made by Carl Matvig from BA+20 to MA, effective Sept. 1; and the child care leave request of 10 to 12 weeks made by Maria Andrea, beginning about Nov. 26;
• Heard from Supt. George Weber about areas the district plans to spend its ESSER III funds once received, such as summer school and after school educational opportunities, mental health services, parent engagement videos and outreach, support from an educational solutions specialist and a technology specialist, hiring a full time mathematics teachers and more;
• Heard from Weber that the Pierz School District has not been affected with any positive COVID cases, despite increasing levels in Morrison County. At this time, the district doesn’t have any recommendations as far as changes to make to the district’s current practices. The district is also in the process of seeking testing kits to provide to parents and staff who want them;
• Was informed by Weber that the cabinet/counter design in regard to the ag room remodel is nearly done. The district continues to creatively seek revenue streams to move the large project forward;
• Was informed by Elementary School Principal Tom Otte that despite the TikTok challenge that encourages students to destroy school property, Pioneer Elementary students continue to mirror the self-discipline motto of what it means to be a Pioneer;
• Accepted the transportation agreement between Pierz ISD 484 and Josh and Audra Stangl for the 2021-22 school year;
• Heard from High School Principal Karrie Boser that while the high school has had a couple of incidents involving a soap dispenser, it is unknown whether it is related to the TikTok challenge to destroy school property. The school plans on talking to students about it; and
• Set the World’s Best Work Force review for Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
