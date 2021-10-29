Supt. George Weber updated the Pierz School Board on the industrial tech remodel at Pierz Healy High School.
Meeting with contractor RAMorton in early October, Weber said they stressed the importance of moving forward with the project. After input from Ag Teacher Pat Tax in regard to shelving and casework, the designs are completed. The district has also received some prices and is currently going through the process of awarding contracts to at least get the counters, sinks and shelving in place, Weber said.
While nothing has really happened on the HVAC design, Weber said Dolejs Engineering completed an on-site visit last spring and has also been involved in nearly all of the design work for any new additions to the schools.
“They originally stated they would be able to start our project in September, but as of now, still do not have the time. At this point, our new target is design and put out for bids in January for potential summer of 2022 work on the HVACpart of this project,” Weber said.
The Facilities Committee met Oct. 13 to discuss if and how the school could possibly utilize some of the expiring lease levy revenue into the IT project, Weber said. The plan is to proceed with the idea, the design of the space and what the cost would be.
Once done, the Board can then evalute how it would fit into the school’s lease levy payments and into the district’s overall financial plan.
“The added potential of this revenue to the overall larger IT project is extremely helpful in mapping out a plan to complete a large portion of it or maybe all of it over the next few years,” he said.
Weber said another IT remodel meeting was held Oct. 18, with Architect Steve Paasch and Preston Eurle with RAMorton to discuss and review how to make the plan happen. Weber said that the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) would need to approve the scope, the design and the costs of the project in order to get MDE’s approval to use the lease levy funds.
“The phases of this IT project is going to be somewhat always in a flux. We are learning that it is not just about access to what dollars, but more importantly, about access to engineers and product that will drive what can be done at what time. For example, we learned that roof trusses might be one item alone that changes any construction timelines by as much as a year. Then we have the large factor of needing to have school and use some of these spaces with students throughout this entire multi-year time period,” he said.
Weber told the Board that he plans on creating a new document which outlines the multiple phases of the project. The next step would be to seek estimates on what the different phases would cost and then evaluate what revenue that can be used to support every area of the project over time. By doing so, Weber said, it would help the Board with planning and decision-making and would provide financial security in the sense of knowing what is covered with what dollars, he said.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations: $700 from the Pierz Lions Club to dance; from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association — $600 to the football coach, $600 to cross-country, $600 to the volleyball coach and $600 and $190 to the Washington D.C./New York City trip; from Pierz Octoberfest — $400 to football, $400 to cross-country, $400 to MHS and $100 to EPIC; from Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation — $500 to girls basketball and $500 to boys basketball; and $300 from Chad Poser Construction LLC;
• Discussed approaches to student misbehavior and discipline avenues. Staff will be trained in November in a new, potentially more effective way, to discipline students who misbehave;
• Approved the child care leave request of Claire Mettling, beginning about April 1, 2022 to June 2, 2022;
• Approved the following long-term substitute contracts of Candance Stangl, beginning about Oct. 25 to Feb. 15, 2022 and Leah Graczyk, beginning about Nov. 23 to June 2, 2022;
• Approved reassignment of duties for Emmy Lou Keehr from kitchen assistant/cleaner to full-time (12 months) cleaner and of Brandi Saehr from kitchen assistant/cleaner to elementary paraprofessional;
• Approved an additional three hours for Jessica Jones as a part-time high school kitchen assistant;
• Approved hiring Katie DeRosier as kitchen assistant/cleaner for the school year and Brett Nelson as a 12-month cleaner (seven hours per day), both pending a criminal background check;
• Approved the following winter coaching assignments for 2021-22: Boys basketball — Joe Kahl as head coach; Dylan Pittman as assistant varsity; Andy Leidenfrost as JV coach; Marcus Artner as C Squad; Zach Kummet as eigth grade coach; and Kyle Hastings as seventh grade coach; Girls basketball — Matt Poepping as head coach; Scott Herold as assistant varsity; Becky Herman as JV coach; Jeremy Monson as C Squad; Zach Kummet as 8th grade coach; Bridget Trutwin as 8th grade coach; and Amber Swarthout as 7th grade coach; Wrestling — Skip Toops as head coach; Jesse Zajac as assistant varsity; Russ Holland as assistant; Jim Andres as JH assistant; Torin Mann as JH assistant; Brandon Ortmann as assistant (club) and Jacob Andres as assistant (club); dance — Jackie Lashinski as head coach; Brekanda Lashinski as assistant coach; and Jayden Smieja as JV/JH coach; and speech — Collete Loch as head coach; and Tori Mitchell as assistant coach. Board Member Ashley Toops abstained since she is married to one of the coaches;
• Approved continuing with Health Partners as the school district dental insurance provider for staff, beginning Jan. 1, 2022;
• Approved selecting Sourcewell as the school district health insurance provider for all current and former staff who access health insurance through the school district, beginning Jan. 1, 2022; and
• Approved selecting EyeMed as the school district vision insurance provider, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
