With new COVID cases on the rise in Morrison County, the Pierz School District is considering its options if the time arrives for secondary and/or elementary students to move to a hybrid learning model plan. If that was to happen, one of the goals is to try to keep the scheduling as consistent as possible throughout the school year, said High School Principal Karrie Boser.
“We don’t want to flip flop around,” she said.
As in-person learning is preferred, both the elementary and high schools are doing everything they can to keep the students in person — social distancing as much as is possible, staff and students wearing masks, increased hygiene and more.
Elementary School Principal Tom Otte said the majority of elementary school students are “podded” in groups of three or socially distanced.
One of the bigger concerns is contact tracing. Since it’s spatially impossible to socially distance all students at 6 feet or more at all times, there is a risk that a large number of students will have to stay home if one student tests positive. However, as both Otte and Boser pointed out, it’s a lot easier to remain socially distanced if they would be on a hybrid learning model plan. Under that learning plan, the district would also have to ensure that the students are socially distanced at six or more feet.
One struggle both the high school and elementary school have faced is staffing issues. With teachers or other support staff gone, mostly in one way or another related to COVID, such as through contact tracing, Otte said they neared crisis level during the week.
“It’s a challenge. Greater than I have seen in 20, 26, 27 or whatever it is years and it’s not going to go away any time real soon, “ Otte said.
As the potential spread of COVID is limited outdoors, Otte said many teachers have opted to hold classes outside. While that is something both teachers and students have enjoyed, the fifth grade teachers have experienced some technical problems.
“It’s odd. It’s not consistent. One day, three of them will have great days and another one will struggle with students dropping off or having trouble staying linked and the next day, that teacher’s connection will be fantastic and another teacher will have that problem,” he said.
Staff at the school is currently trying to pinpoint what the exact cause is to solve it. As frustrating as that has been at times, the teachers have been fantastic in just rolling with it, Otte said.
The Board was also informed that the fifth grade level students, who had to move to temporary distance learning due to COVID, will resume classes in person Monday, Oct. 5.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business, Tuesday, the Pierz School Board:
•Approved the following donations: $25 from Little Falls Plumbing and Heating for music; $600 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association for each club/organization — track and field, girls golf, clay target league, peer helpers and baseball; $500 from Harding Sportsmen’s Club for the clay target league; $358.08 from Coborns Inc. for the Pioneer Student Council and donations from the Pierz Lions Club — $180 for music, $480 for music and $500 for peer helpers;
• Heard from Elementary School Principal Tom Otte that the school is struggling with staffing, in some cases related to COVID, such as through contact tracing;
• Moved the high school parent-teacher conferences from Wednesday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Nov. 9. Parents will need to schedule a time;
• Heard from Otte that parent-teacher conferences will occur either by phone or video call, Monday, Oct. 12, and Tuesday, Oct. 13, due to the current COVID situation in Morrison County to mitigate any risk of spread in the school that would essentially force the elementary students to go into hybrid model learning;
• Was informed that the Costa Rica 2020 Spanish trip that was canceled due to COVID has been rescheduled for June 23-30, 2021. The Board plans to vote on it next month;
• Approved the following reassignments for the 2020-21 school year: Jen Scribner to elementary kitchen staff, Jessy Medek as district learning coordinator, Lisa Meyer from media center aide to elementary secretary and increased the hours for Emmy Lou Keehr from seven hours per day to eight hours per day;
• Set the preliminary tax levy for 2021 at $2.311 million, a $71,834 increase (3.21%) from the 2020 budget of $2.239 million. The preliminary tax levy includes a $100,000 reduction (underlevy) in authorized amount for lease levy;
• Approved posting for an elementary paraprofessional for the 2020-21 school year;
• Approved hiring the following: Racheal Popp elementary paraprofessional); Jennie Heinen (high school paraprofessional); Emilee Remme (bus aide); Samantha Motz (long-term elementary substitute) from about Oct. 5 through Dec. 4; Elizabeth Carson (high school paraprofessional); Jodie Saehr (part-time nurse at Holy Trinity Catholic School and Carol Voss (elementary paraprofessional);
• Accepted the resignation of high school paraprofessional Tracy Voigt and ratified her contract as transportation coordinator for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years;
• Changed the substitute pay from $13 per hour to $14 per hour for the noncertified employee group and education assistants group;
• Approved selecting Public Employees Insurance Program (PEIP) as the School District Health Insurance Provider for all current and former teachers who access health insurance through the Pierz School District plan, beginning Jan. 1, 2021;
• The motion to approve the high school principal's contract for 2020-21 at an increase of 2% each year failed, 3-2, with Board Members Joanne Broschofsky and Eric Hanneken voting aye and Marvin Thomas, Steve Boser and Matt Hoheisel voting nay; and
• Approved to make installment payments to the Minnesota State High School League on the day they are due. Due to COVID, the district’s membership cost in the league as increased significantly. Before the fee was about $4,021 for the Pierz School District. This year, it is about $11,000.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.