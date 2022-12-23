In business Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the total 2022 Pay 2023 tax levy at $2.496 million;
• Approved the following donations — $600 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association for Special Olympics; $200 from Pierz Lions Club for the Junior High Student Council; $300 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association for the Junior High Student Council; $13,320 from Bob’s Lumber and Supply for a softball scoreboard; $2,000 from Rice Area Sportsmen’s Club for Clay Target League; for the Pioneer Student Council, $1,000 from Loidolt Lumber Company Inc.; $200 from Knights of Columbus; $100 from Jo and Bob Loidolt; $2,000 from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association; $750 from Pierz Lions Club; $1,500 from Platte Lake Property Owners Association; $500 from Harding Sportsman’s Club; and $75 anonymously; $240 from Pierz Lions Club for FFA; and $100 from Tracie Froelich for the lunch program to go toward paying off delinquent accounts;
• Approved hiring Samantha O’Bryan, high school paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved an educational trip for band and choir students to New Orleans, La., Jan. 19-23, 2024;
• Established the following combined polling places — Pierz City Hall, Agram Town Hall, Buh Town Hall and Pulaski Town Hall; and
• Approved paying Big Brothers Big Sisters $2,500 for services rendered for the 2022-23 school year.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
