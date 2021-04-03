At its meeting Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations: From the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association, $600 for boys basketball, $770 for cross-country, $600 for wrestling and $200 for MHS; $200 from Platte Lake Property Owners Association for MHS and an anonymous donation of $500 for the Pioneer Student Council;
• Accepted the resignation of Kyle Przybilla, custodian II, effective on or about April 9;
• Approved the following postings for the 2021-22 school year: two elementary sixth grade teachers; two custodian II positions; special education teacher with contracted time shared between Pioneer Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic School; high school math teacher; and instructional coach;
• Approved hiring Beth Fischer as an elementary sixth grade teacher, beginning the 2021-22 school year, pending a criminal background check;
• Approving hiring Blaze Bellomo as a custodian II, beginning April 9, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved hiring Matt Poepping as a full-time substitute teacher, beginning the 2021-22 school year, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved the following spring coaching assignments: track — Craig Johnshoy as head coach; Scott Herold, Karla Jensen and Rich Teske as varsity assistants; Kelly Sauer and Kim Horning as JH coaches and Dustin Bestsinger, Louis Algarin and Jayden Smeija as volunteers; baseball — Dylan Pittman as head coach; Marcus Artner as assistant varsity; Andy Leidenfrost as JV coach; Zach Kummet as C Squad; Corey Egan as floater (club); and Mike Poser and David Fischer as JH coaches; softball — Matt Poepping as head coach; Joe Kahl as Varsity assistant; Kelly Gangl as JV coach; and Taylor Cummings and Rachel Przybilla as JH coaches; golf — Jessica LeBlanc as Girls head coach; Joel Pohland as Boys head coach; and Cara Herold and Beth Fischer as JV/JH coaches; Clay target — Paul Kuske and Bridget Trutwin as co-head coaches;
• Approved the following changes to the 2021-22 school calendar: Teacher days were changed from Sept. 1-2 to Aug. 31- Sept. 1 and elementary teacher-parent conferences from Oct. 12-13 to Oct. 18-19 and from Feb. 8-9, 2022 to Feb. 14-15, 2022;
• Congratulated Emily Sadlovsky who was chosen as Central Minnesota High School Big Sister of the Year and 2021 State High School Big Sister of the Year;
• Was informed that Pierz FFA is having a variety of virtual contests this year. So far Pierz FFA has qualified for state in FFA creed speaking as eighth grade student Kaylee Woitalla took first place in the regional competition against 17 other schools and in Ag Sales, FFA members Macy Hoffman, Woitalla, Kaylee Pulak and Troy Gross. FFA Members Hoffman, Jazmin Virnig, Woitalla and Andrew Morris qualified for state in horse judging;
• Was informed that the district received bid openings for the Pioneer Elementary roof project. Two of the four contractors were at or close to the district’s estimate of $1.7 million for the base bid of the project. The bids of the other two contractors were more than $1 million over. Tremco is working with McDowell Roofing, who was awarded the low bid; and
• Unanimously voted “no” to make changes to the COVID-19 face covering policy to portray the same as set by Gov. Tim Walz. Because it is a state order, the district is still required to follow the state’s face covering mandates for schools.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.