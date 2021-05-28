In business Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations: $1,000 from the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Morrison County Chapter for the Clay Target League; $600 to JH Student Council and $600 to the boys basketball from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association; $250 from Pierz Lions Club for dance and $500 from Harding Sportsmen’s Club to the Pioneer Student Council;
• Thanked the community donors for the academic awards event. More than $46,000 was awarded;
• Approved the following requests: Maria Andrea to reduce her hours from 1.0 FTE to .6 FTE for the 2021-22 school year; child care leave requests of Stephanie Kotta, elementary teacher, from about Nov. 23, 2021 to Feb. 14, 2022; Amy Gagne, high school teacher, from about Jan. 3, 2022 to March 25, 2022; Whitney Swenson, high school nurse, from about Sept. 7 to Nov. 30; Katie Schleper, high school teacher, from about Nov. 27, 2021 to Feb. 18, 2022; and reassigned Jessy Medek from distance learning coordinator and Becky Przybilla from preschool to part-time substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year ;
• Approved a resignation from Andrew Boman, high school social studies teacher/head speech coach, effective June 3;
• Approved posting for the following positions for the 2021-22 school year: high school Spanish teacher, high school physical education and health teacher; high school social studies teacher or high school business teacher; long-term substitute speech language pathologist; speech language pathologist assistant; and for a long-term substitute elementary teacher for the first semester;
• Approved hiring the following: Susan Rushmeyer as high school counselor (motion passed 5-0-1 with Board Member Matt Hoheisel abstaining as he was not part of that discussion); J.D. Folger as a custodian II, and Haley Scheldorf as high school math teacher for the 2021-22 school year, pending a criminal background check; and the temporary summer employment of Matt Poepping for the summer lawn care/field maintenance position;
• Was informed by Supt. George Weber that the district has received several options or recommendations to consider in regard to the Pioneer roof entry design to the metal flashing added to cover the current stucco peak of the main entrance. It was also recommended to add recessed track lighting angles up underneath both sides to provide a defined look to the entryway. No decision was made;
• Approved the following insurance renewals: property and casualty insurance in the amount of $98,959 with EMC Insurance Company; workers compensation insurance in the amount of $45,943 with SFM Insurance Company; cyber insurance in the amount of $4,710 with Beazley Insurance Company for the 2021-22 school year;
• Rescinded a previous resolution the Board had passed that closed the open enrollment to nonresident students seeking admission to the district’s birth through age 5 programs;
• Approved the following workers for summer school at the Mid-State Education District: Joan Sanoski as bus driver and Jessica Jones as paraprofessional;
• Accepted the following bids for miscellaneous items: $127.95 for a Ridgid portable table saw from Ken Kloss; $610 for a kitchen mixer from Joe Thielen; and $150 for an engine lift from Al Kasper;
• Approved Sandy Swaser and Sue Otremba to paint murals at the elementary school, not to exceed 50 hours/each at $14 per hour; and
• Was informed that a team of teachers has been working to put together a model for the district to implement during school cancellations due to weather in future years. The model will likely be presented at the next regular school board meetings.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
