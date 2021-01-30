The Pierz School Board approved re-roofing of Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz, Wednesday. The roof being replaced is the original room of the elementary school, that was built in 1991, and is past its life expectancy. It has also had issues with leaking.
“It is by far our largest current facilities upgrade project on our waiting list... The District has been saving dollars and setting them aside over the last 15 years in order to pay for this large expense. We will not need any referendum or levy support to take care of this project,” Supt. George Weber said.
While the project will certainly take a large chunk out of the district’s reserve, Weber said that at the same time, the district can easily cover the cost and believes it will be good to have it done.
“As a Board, there will be some value in putting the district in a position where we have eliminated the only remaining very large maintenance item that is in need of immediate attention,” he said.
The Board also approved to let Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance of Albert Lea manage the project. Weber said that since Tremco is also already approved off of the state contract through Sourcewell, it enables the school district to access a quality price.
“They actually provide the product, specifically both the rubber roof as well as the steel roof in their bid and also the approved design and engineering required by the state,” Weber said.
Other services that would be included by Tremco are bid package management and project oversight.
Weber said Tremco estimates that it would cost about $750,000 to complete the flat roof portion of the project this summer, about $440,000 to rebuild the eaves that surround the sloped roof and about $700,000 to come back at any later time in the next five to 10 years to redo the metal sloped roof portion of the school.
However, if the metal sloped roof portion and the eaves were done at the same time, the cost was estimated at $900,000, which would save the district about $240,000, Weber said.
“They will still proceed with official advertising of the project and taking sealed bids from contractors wanting to bid on the job. Hopefully those numbers are solid or ideally high, but it is very hard to gauge these days and access to products of all types has become unstable over the last couple of years,” he said.
Weber said that the new roof will not have any flat eaves protruding out as that has always been problematic. Instead, it will have a normal roof slope, which means the new roof line would not be the same as the roof line of the 2015 addition.
“It will be close and maybe even unnoticeable by most, but there will be a slight difference,” he said.
As it will be a challenge to complete the project without disrupting the school year, Weber said the plan is to complete it over two summers and that they will work through the details how to manage the work and timing to coincide with their need to use the school.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business, Wednesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Appointed the following Board Members: Rick Sczublewski as chair, Matt Hoheisel as vice chair, Eric Hanneken as treasurer and Steve Boser as clerk;
• Approved the following donations: $1,000 from Platte Lake Property Owners Association for the Pioneer Student Council, $200 from the Knights of Columbus for the Pioneer Student Council, $200 from anonymous community donations for MHS, $500 from the family of Voni Larson for elementary teachers, $120 from an anonymous donor for the Pioneer Student Council, $2,272.74 from Belle Prairie Township for ISD 484, $125 from The Church of St. Joseph of Morrill Christian Mothers for Peer Helpers, $500 from Harding Sportsmen’s Club for the Clay Target League and the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association donated $600 to football, $600 to tennis, $2,000 to the Pioneer Student Council and $600 for special education athletics;
• Accepted the resignation of Craig Johnshoy, head boys and girls track coach, effective at the end of the 2021 spring season;
• Approved the retirement request of Judith Hecht, school readiness teacher, effective June 3;
• Approved the medical leave request of Jessica Teske, beginning Feb. 22 for four weeks;
• Heard from Elementary School Principal Tom Otte that 123 staff members were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine:
• Was informed that the Catholic Health Initiative established a vaccination site in the school gymnasium, offering COVID-19 vaccine to all staff at Pierz Area Schools and Holy Trinity Catholic School;
• Appointed board members to the following committees: Hearing official for Free and Reduced Meal Applications — Sczublewski, Mid State Education District — Boser, Community Education Advisory Committee — Toops, Legislative Liaison for the Minnesota School Board Association — Thomas, Personnel Committee — Hoheisel and Toops, Representative for the Minnesota State High School League — Sczublewski, Compensation Committee — Sczublewski and Hanneken and Facilities Committee — Hoheisel and Marvin;
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the official school district newspaper for publishing agendas, board minutes and other legal notices for 2021;
• Approved the Pay Equity Implementation Report prepared by Murphy Management Consultants;
• Approved posting for an elementary intervention teacher to work with grades K-4 for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year;
• Approved the posting for a high school teacher to co-teach and support junior high students in their core curricular classes for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year;
• Approved the posting for an elementary paraprofessional for the remainder of the school year 2020-21;
• Approved the posting for a speech and language pathologist long-term substitute teacher, beginning Feb. 22 for four weeks;
• Approved hiring Amber Swarthout as an elementary intervention teacher for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved the long-term substitute teacher contract of Candance Stangl, beginning Feb. 22, for four weeks;
• Approved to engage the services of BerganKDV to conduct the year ending June 30, 2021 audits for the Pierz School District. The June 30, 2020 audit costs for the district was $17,650. Total amount for the June 30, 2021 audit is estimated at $18,500 for the district and student activities, plus additional fees of $3,000 - $5,000 for each additional federal program requiring a single audit ending June 30, 2021;
• Ratified the following contracts: Principals Karrie Boser, Tom Otte and Andres, Business Manager Tracey Artner, Community Education Director Sarah Funk and Technology Integrationist Heidi Thielen;
• Was informed that high school conferences have been moved from Feb. 24 to March 10;
• Heard from Karrie Boser that the attendance at the high school has been moved back from 30 minutes to 10 minutes to avoid an absence. As the classes were longer during distance learning, the minutes to avoid being marked as absent was increased; and
• Accepted a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions, including reasons.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
