The Pierz School Board approved the district’s preliminary budget for the 2022 - 23 school year, June 29.
Business Manager Tracey Artner said the total estimated revenue is $20.325 million with expenditures of $22.859 million, a difference of negative $2.534 million.
Separating the funds, the revenue for the general fund is estimated to be $13.234 million. As expenditures for the general fund are approximated to be $13.908 million, the difference between expenditures and revenues is negative $674,219.
The general fund for construction is estimated to have zero in revenues for the 2022 - 23 school year, but shows expenditures of $850,000, Artner said.
However, the construction fund is estimated to have revenues of $2.515 million and expenditures of $2.515 million.
The food service fund, Artner said, is expected to have revenues of $745,800 with expenditures of $908,075, which leaves a difference of negative $156,275.
“I estimate that we’re going to have higher food costs again for next year,” Artner said.
In addition, Artner said, that while the district received a grant for about $35,000 to purchase a new dishwasher for Pioneer Elementary, the cost for wiring and such will need to be paid for out of the food service fund.
A lower revenue and a higher expenditure are expected to continue in the transportation fund, as well. Artner said the transportation fund is estimated to have $888,263 in revenues and $1.116 million in expenditures, a difference of negative $227,382.
The community education fund is estimated to receive $384,878 in revenue. However, with estimated expenditures of $483,132, the difference will be negative $88,254, Artner said.
The capital outlay fund is estimated to have revenues of $976,721 and an expenditure of $1.463 million. The difference between the two will be a negative $486,791.
While the debt service fund is estimated to have revenues of $1.244 million, the expenditures are believed to be $1.254 million, a difference of negative $10,510.
Artner said the student activity fund is estimated to have revenues of $306,008 and expenditures of $299,391, a difference of $6,617.
The custodial fund is estimated to show a difference of zero with revenues and expenditures to be the same — 17,560, Artner said.
Finally, the OPED trust fund is estimated to have revenues of $2,500. With expenditures of $50,000, the difference is estimated to be negative $47,500.
Pierz School Board Briefs
In other business Wednesday, June 26, the Pierz School Board:
• Approved the following donations — $19.30 from Box Tops for Education for the Pioneer Student Council; $600 each for the Travel Club, baseball, softball, girls golf, track and field and special education from the Pierz Firemen’s Relief Association; $200 from David and Roxanne Welle for FFA; and $160 from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, $160 from Litke’s Veterinary Service, $1,500 from Belle Prairie Township, $160 from Man vs. Beast Rodeo and $100 from the city of Hillman, all for community education;
• Accepted the resignations of Victoria Mitchell, music paraprofessional; Emily Solinger, high school kitchen assistant; Katie Talberg, paraprofessional and Michele Kampa, high school head cook;
• Approved hiring Stephanie Otremba, high school choir teacher; Sherry Gapinski, high school custodian I; Tasha Koering, high school paraprofessional; Bailey Warzecka, elementary paraprofessional and David Peterson, full-time substitute teacher, pending criminal background checks; the following for the summer school employment — teachers Billie Jo Kimman, Jessy Medek, Nicole Lochner and paraprofessional Jill Boevers; the following students for the summer cleaning employment — Edward Westermoreland, Kiara Olesch and Kenny Schlegel; for the summer Chromebook repair program — Logan Pierzinski and David Schwab;
• Approved payment to Climate Makers Inc. for the district’s preventative maintenance agreement for the 2022-23 fiscal year at an annual cost of $27,162. Previous cost for the 2021-22 school year was $2,411;
• Approved the amended revenues and expenditure budgets for fiscal year 2021-22. The amended revenue shows a total of $18.279 million, expenditures of $19.765 million, a difference of negative $1.485 million;
• Approved payment of the annual Minnesota Rural Education Association membership dues in the amount of $2,475 for July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023;
• Approved the payment of Climate Makers Inc. preventative maintenance agreement for the 2022 - 23 fiscal year at an annual cost of $27,162 (was $26,370 in 2021 - 22);
• Approved payment of the annual Minnesota Rural Education Association membership dues in the amount of $2,475 for July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023 (was $2,411 for 2021 - 22);
• Approved the work agreement between Core Professional Services and the school district to provide educational support for ITV college courses for the 2022 - 23 school year, not o exceed $4,500;
• Approved the agreement between Core Professional Services and the school district to provide psychological evaluations to the students of Pierz Schools, as needed, for the 2022 - 23 school year at a rate of $150 per hour;
• Approved payment of the annual Minnesota School Board Association membership dues and policy service renewal fees in the amount of $5,829 for the 2022 - 23 fiscal year;
• Adopted the district’s long-term facilities maintenance plan;
• Accepted a resolution which established the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member will begin on Aug. 2 and shall close on Aug. 26. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and $2 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 16;
• Approved the agreement between the school district, Haley Scheldorf and Education Minnesota Pierz to extend the probationary period;
• Accepted the contract between the school district and the Pierz Police Department to provide school resource services for security at events, education to students in classrooms and assistance in emergency preparation and practice for a three school year term with a compensation of $7,000 paid to the city each school year;
• Accepted a resolution which declared the official intent of the school district to reimburse certain expenditures from the proceeds of a lease-purchase financing. The district proposed to enter into the lease to finance the costs of construction a building addition at the existing school site in the approximate amount of $2.515 million;
• Approved the settlement agreement between the school district and Minnesota Management and Budget that the school district will not rejoin PEIP for three years, but agrees that during that period, it will pay for the cost of its statutorily-required PEIP quotes for an amount not to exceed $200 for each quote; and
• Was directed to review changes made in the high school student handbook. The handbook will be approved at next month’s board meeting.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.