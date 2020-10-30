The Pierz School Board passed, unanimously, a resolution to allow parents to transport their children to and from off-campus activities, Wednesday.
The decision came after the concern was raised about transporting large groups together during the COVID pandemic.
Current bus regulations mandate that any persons who have traveled an accumulative time of 30 minutes or more on a bus with a person who later tests positive for COVID, will have to quarantine for 14 days because they were exposed. As a result, an entire sports team may have to quarantine, said Supt. George Weber.
While Pierz Schools offers transportation to and from off-campus activities, the decision not to utilize the school-provided transportation lies with the parents.
When parents choose to bring their child to off-campus, the parent accepts full responsibility for their child and voluntarily assumes all liability for any events that occur that is related to the transportation. One example would be that the school district would not be held liable if the student is in a car accident to or from the event, even though they would be traveling because of a scheduled school event, Weber said.
The parents must also notify the coaches or the advisers before the off-campus activity that they will be transporting the child. That will give coaches and advisers a better idea of who of the team will be present at the event.
If a parent agrees to transport any other child besides their own, that child’s parent as well as the parent who is providing the transportation, will need to complete a waiver of liability that is on file with Pierz Schools before the parent provides the transportation. The parent of the child who is being transported will also need to notify the coaches or advisers of who is bringing their child.
Students are not allowed to transport themselves or any participants to or from any school-sponsored off-campus activities.
In other business, Tuesday, the Pierz School Board:
• Heard from agriculture teacher and FFA Adviser Pat Tax that the district received a $15,000 grant from Monsanto. The grant will be used to built a 24-foot by 28-foot high tunnel;
• Was informed that 10-minute elementary parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually Nov. 9, from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.;
• Heard from Principal Tom Otte that staffing challenges persist, that a full-time paraprofessional has been added and that several others have stepped up as teacher substitutes, which has helped;
• Was informed by Otte that students in grades 7-12 will continue in the hybrid model until further notice;
• Approved moving the tardy to absent time within a 94-minute block from 10 minutes to 30 minutes. Previously, whenever a student was late logging in for attending a 47-minute class, he or she was considered absent after 10 minutes. The change was made because the classes now run twice as long. The 10-minute time frame will revert back when the 7-period day schedule returns;
• Was informed by Otte that preschool has been closed down for a week due to COVID-related tracing. The students will return Thursday, Nov. 5. Headstart will remain in session;
• Was informed by Supt. George Weber that in addition to the administrative team, along with medical staff, monitoring and meeting on a regular basis, that the school is launching a weekly district COVID Zoom meeting with added staff, including Deb Meyer-Myrum, principal at Holy Trinity Catholic School, every Thursday, at 2 p.m. Interested board members were invited to join;
• Approved the following donations: $12.10 from Box Tops for Education to the Pioneer Student Council and $333 from Zoetis (Litke vet) to the FFA;
• Approved the following winter coaching assignments for 2020-21: Boys Basketball — Joe Kahl (head coach), Dylan Pittman (assistant varsity), Andy Leidenfrost (JV coach), Marcus Artner (C squad), Jared Prokott (8th coach) and Zach Kummet (7th coach); Girls Basketball — Matt Poepping (head coach), Scott Herold (assistant varsity), Becky Herman (JV coach), Jeremy Monson (C squad), Zach Kummet (8th grade) and Bridget Trutwin (7th grade); Wrestling — Skip Toops (head coach), Jesse Zajac (assistant varsity), Russ Holland (assistant), Jim Andres (JH coach), Torin Mann (JH assistant coach) and Jacob Andres (assistant-club); Speech — Andrew Boman (head coach), Collette Loch (assistant coach) and Amy Gagne (assistant coach); Dance — Saealyn Andres (head coach), Jackie Lashinski (assistant coach) and Janessa Gangl (JV/JH coach); and Robotics — Natalie Gruber (head coach) and Pat Tax (assistant coach), with the compensation the same as approved for the falls sports;
• Approved continuing with Health Partners as the school district dental insurance provider;
• Accepted the transportation contract between Piers ISD 484 and Josh and Audra Stangl for the 2020-21 school year;
• Approved posting for a technology coordinator and for an educational IT tech specialist;
• Approved hiring Lacey Myrum, Title I paraprofessional at Holy Trinity Catholic School, for the 2020-21 school year only, pending a criminal background check;
• Approved hiring Kim Kruschek, Title I paraprofessional at Holy Trinity Catholic School, for the 2020-21 school year only, pending a criminal background check;
• Decided for Board Members Eric Hanneken and Rick Sczublewski to serve on the newly formed Compensation Committee and for Board Members Matt Hoheisel and Marvin Thomas to serve on the newly formed Facilities Committee;
• Ratified the contract of Sheila Smallfield, network administrator for the 2020-21 school year at a 3% increase; and
• Set Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 a.m. in the high school media center as the date for canvassing the election.
The Pierz School Board’s next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. in the high school media center. The Board is meeting one week earlier due to Thanksgiving Day.
