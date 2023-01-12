Pierz’s wrestling win streak continues Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pierz wrestling team’s winning streak continued as it faced Park Rapids and Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson, Friday, Jan. 6.In the Pioneers’ match against Park Rapids, the team won 52-25. Carter Young (113) won his match in a 13-4 major decision over Aiden Maanum for four points.Liam Hennessy (126) was able to pin his opponent after 3:01, giving the Pioneers six more points. Derek Stangl (132) also pinned his opponent for six more points, finishing the match in 1:23.Brayden Melby (138) earned a pin after 2:43, giving the Pioneers six more points and Jayden Zajac (160) added six more after pinning his opponent as well, in just 2:54.It only took 57 seconds for Caleb Koch (170) to pin his opponent for six points.Nathan Nash (182), Wyatt Dingmann (195) and Jack Byker (285) all won in forfeits.Against PCHF, the Pioneers made a clean shutout, winning 72-0. Five Pioneers wrestlers were given six points after forfeits.Kyle Stangl (106) managed to pin his opponent after a long bout, getting the win after 5:44. Young managed to earn five points after an 18-3 tech fall after 2:55.It only took 27 seconds for Pierz’s Cash Fussy (120) to pin his opponent, giving his team six points. Melby was quick to pin his opponent as well, finishing his match in just 33 seconds.Derek Stangl added six more after pinning his opponent in 3:37 and Zajac earned three after a 6-3 major decision win.Koch and Nash added two more wins for the Pioneers, with Koch pinning his opponent in 1:08 and Nash winning in a 10-2 major decision. Dingmann was given a win as well after an injury.The Pioneers’ next meet is at home Thursday, Jan. 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pierz Pioneers Wrestling Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now North Dakota woman arrested as fugitive from justice County Board bucks Planning Commission recommendation, grants rezone request Peterson family welcomes second daughter, first child born at St. Gabriel’s in 2023 Cardinals hold off Bulldogs in the final seconds, keeping their win streak alive Two teens injured in New Year's Eve rollover accident E-Editions Morrison County Record Jan 8, 2023 0 Online Poll Have your thoughts about football changed since Damar Hamlin collapsed after cardiac arrest? You voted: No, it was an extremely rare incidence. Yes, I can’t help but see it in a different light. I’ve always felt it was too violent. Athletes are allowed to take their chances. Vote View Results Back
