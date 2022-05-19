The Pioneers and Little Falls girls golf teams competed at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club Monday, May and Wednesday, May 16 and 18, in the two day Granite Ridge Conference Meet.

The Pioneers took fourth place with a total of 823 strokes. Emily Virnig placed third with a combined 181 strokes from days one and two.

Kari LeBlanc finished in 13th, finishing the meet with 204 overall strokes.

Tiffany Virnig took 19th, with a total of 214 strokes.

Addie LeBlanc finished with an overall 224, to take 24th and Joleen Weyer finished in 29th, with a 234.

The Flyers girls finished the meet with a score of 729 over the two days. The girls did not have a placement as not all of them were able to participate in both meets.

Olivia Dempsey had the best score for the Flyers, finishing in 20th, with an overall score of 215.

Maddie Doble finished in 29th, with a final score of 234.

The Pioneers’ next golf meet will be Tuesday, May 24, at Wapicada Golf Club.

The Flyers’ next meet will be Monday, May 23, at Mora.

