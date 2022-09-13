pierz

Kenna Otte (left) and Britney Schommer (right) hold up their first place medals after the Pine City tournament, Sept. 10. 

The Pierz tennis team fell to Osakis 6-1, Thursday, Sept. 8. Their only win came from the duo of Kenna Otte and Britney Schommer, who won in sets of 6-3 and 6-4 over the Silverstreaks’ Ellie George and Lauren Anderson.

The duo of Abbie Virnig and Clara Tax lost their tie-breaker 10-7, after losing the first set, 6-4, and winning the second, 6-4.

Tags

Load comments