The Pierz tennis team fell to Osakis 6-1, Thursday, Sept. 8. Their only win came from the duo of Kenna Otte and Britney Schommer, who won in sets of 6-3 and 6-4 over the Silverstreaks’ Ellie George and Lauren Anderson.
The duo of Abbie Virnig and Clara Tax lost their tie-breaker 10-7, after losing the first set, 6-4, and winning the second, 6-4.
The girls win streak ended as they fell to 5-3 on the season. They hoped to fall back into rhythm as they traveled to Pine City to compete in an 8-team individual tournament, Saturday, Sept. 10.
The duo of Schommer and Otte took first place, beating the seventh ranked doubles team in class A from Pine City in the semifinals. They went on to beat Foley in the finals.
The duos of Camryn Herold and Madelyn Kessler and Tax and Virnig took second. Marissa Otremba and Grace Moeller placed seventh.
In the singles, Olivia Thielen finished in second place, Evalie Gall placed third, Addie Thielen placed fourth and Alex Thielen placed sixth.
Their luck continued on as they defeated Parkers Prairie, Monday, Sept. 12, 6-1. Their only loss came in a doubles match. Otremba and Moeller battled it out, but lost in sets of 6-3 and 7-6.
Tax and Virnig tallied wins of 6-2 and 6-3, as did the duo of Herold and Kessler.
There was no contest in the singles matches for Pierz. Otte, Alex Thielen and Olivia Thielen all took commanding wins over their opponent. Schommer won her first set 6-3 and won her second set by a score of 7-6.
The girls will battle Little Falls at home, Thursday, Sept. 13, at 4:30 p.m.
