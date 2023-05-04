The Pierz Pioneers softball team hosted the Little Falls Flyers for a doubleheader, Thursday, April 27. They came away with two wins, winning game one, 10-0, and game two, 15-5.
In game one, Kendra Melby drove in three RBIs on two hits. One of her hits was a double and she recorded three steals and scored twice.
Alyssa Sadlovsky and Maddie Gaffke both recorded two RBIs.
In game two, Sadlovsky recorded three RBIs on three hits. She also stole four bases and scored twice. Lily Riley also finished with three RBIs. Riley recorded three hits, scored twice and two stolen bases.
They improved to 6-0 after the doubleheader wins. They kept that win streak alive in their next game against Sauk Centre, Monday, May 1, winning 10-0.
At the plate, Pierz had solid performances all-around, with four players recording two or more RBIs.
Sadlovsky cracked off a two-run home run in the fourth and Alana Rocheleau drove in two runs on her lone hit of the day. Gaffke drove in two runs on two hits and Kendra Cekalla recorded two RBIs on three hits. She also scored three times.
The Pioneers improved to 7-0 and took on Albany, Tuesday, May 2, in another doubleheader. In game one, the Pioneers won in extra innings, coming away with a 5-2 win after 12.
Rocheleau finished with two hits and an RBI. Britney Schommer drove in one run on one hit as well.
Taking the win on the mound for the Pioneers was Frankie Seelen. Seelen pitched the entire game, all 12 innings, and struck out 20 batters. She gave up two runs, zero earned on five hits.
Albany retaliated in game two, winning 3-1 and handing the Pioneers their first loss.
Riley recorded a double on her only hit, leading the Pioneers at the plate.
Schommer took the loss on the mound after pitching seven innings. She struck out three batters, walked seven and allowed three runs on five hits.
Pierz fell to 8-1 and have another doubleheader, Thursday, May 4, against Zimmerman.
Upsala Cardinals
Another shutout helped the Upsala Cardinals improve to 6-0, Friday, April 28, when they defeated Parkers Prairie, 6-0.
Alexis Reimers led the Cardinals in RBIs, driving in two on her two hits. She also scored once and recorded a double.
Molly Leners led the team in hits, with three. One of her hits was a double and she also recorded an RBI and a run.
Isabelle Leners pitched a full game, striking out 12 batters with out allowing a single run or walk. She gave up just four hits.
Hoping to sustain their undefeated record, the Cardinals traveled to Isle West High School, Tuesday, May 2, to face Mille Lacs.
They kept a perfect record, defeating their opponent, 8-3, to improve to 7-0 on the season.
No stats were available for this game.
Upsala traveled to Swanville, Wednesday, May 3, to play Brandon-Evansville.
Swanville Bulldogs
The Bulldogs took on two teams, Thursday, April 27. They faced Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale in their first game, and took on Wadena-Deer Creek in their next bout. Unfortunately, Swanville came away with two losses, 10-2 and 10-9, respectively.
Against BHV, they were only able to muster two runs on six hits. Three of those hits came from catcher Sam Sobiech, one of which was a triple. She drove in one run and recorded a stolen base.
Harlee Schultz drove in the team’s second run on her only hit. Schultz was also walked once.
Avery Douglas took the mound for six innings in game one. She struck out 13 batters, walked 10 and gave up four earned runs, 10 total, on four hits.
In their game against WDC, it seemed like the Bulldogs were in for another long game. They found themselves down 7-1 after two innings and 9-2 after four.
However, things changed in the top of the fifth, when Swanville finally found its groove, shooting back into the game with six runs to close the gap to 9-8. The Wolverines were able to score one more run in the bottom of the inning, 10-8. With one inning left, down two, the Bulldogs were only able to muster one run before the Wolverines got their final three outs, ending the game 10-9.
Sobiech and Schultz led the team in the batter’s box once again, getting two RBIs each. Schultz recorded a two-RBI single and scored once and Sobiech recorded two hits, including a double.
Douglas recorded two hits that were both doubles, as well as scoring twice. Amelia Hudalla also recorded a double and scored once.
Kennedee Chuba took the mound for the whole game. She was able to strike out six batters and she allowed five earned runs, 10 total, on nine hits. Chuba also walked three batters.
The two losses put a blemish on the Bulldogs’ record, dropping them to 3-3 on the season. They took on Ogilvie at home, Friday, April 28, where they seemingly took out their frustrations in a 17-1 beating of the Lions.
Sobiech led the Bulldogs with half of the RBIs, five total, on two hits, both of them doubles. She was also walked twice.
Lauren Miller drove in two runs on her lone hit. She also scored three times and stole two bases.
Pitching the whole game for the Bulldogs was Kennedee Chuba. In four innings, she struck out six batters and gave up just one run on two hits.
Swanville gets its record over .500 again, 4-3, and took on Browerville-Eagle Valley, Tuesday, May 2.
Unfortunately, the luck was short-lived as they fell back to .500, falling 10-4.
No stats were available for this game.
Swanville took on Benson, Wednesday, May 3, at home.
Royalton Royals
Royalton’s doubleheader against Paynesville, Thursday, April 27, didn’t go the way they had hoped. In the rainy conditions, they fell 15-5 in the first game.
Brooke Wenner recorded a two-RBI single in the first inning. Ashley Knettel managed to crack off a solo home run in the wet conditions and Sofia Conrad and Mya Yourczek both recorded doubles.
Wenner also took the mound for Royalton, pitching for three innings. She gave up 12 runs, eight earned, on nine hits. She finished with two strikeouts and seven walks.
In the second game, they played better at the plate, but fell 18-9.
Madison Albright, Emily Block, Conrad, Libby Yourczek and Abby Nelson all drove in a run. Conrad and Albright recorded three hits and Block and Nelson recorded two.
Jaden Bailey pitched 4.2 innings, striking out four batters, but giving up 13 runs, 10 earned, on 22 hits.
Falling to 1-5, the Royals traveled to Pequot Lakes, Monday, May 1, where they lost once more, 12-1.
No stats were available for this game.
The Royals took on Kimball in a doubleheader, Tuesday, May 2.
They started off strong and held a 5-1 lead heading into the fifth. However, Kimball exploded for a few home runs and ended up winning 13-5.
At the plate, Albright recorded her first home run at the varsity level.
In the second game, Royalton started off slow, before starting to comeback early in the game. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to dig themselves out, resulting in another loss, 18-5.
No stats were available for this game.
Falling to 1-7, Royalton hosts Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Thursday, May 4.
Little Falls Flyers
After getting their first win of the season against Mora in their last game, they felt primed to build off of it as they traveled to Pierz for another doubleheader, Thursday, April 27. Unfortunately, the Pioneers took both games in blowout fashion over the Flyers.
In game one, Little Falls was shut out 10-0, with just three girls, Kendra Couture, Brynn Thoma and Victoria Gottwalt, recording one hit each.
Korrin Gwost pitched just four innings, striking out three batters, walking six and giving up 10 runs, six earned, on seven hits.
In game two, they were able to get some momentum at the plate, but were unable to stop the Pioneers from taking a strong lead early once again, falling 15-5.
Gwost had the most success at the plate for the Flyers. On three at bats, she recorded two hits, one for a double, and drove in two runs. She was also walked once. Leah LeBlanc and Emily Johnson also drove in one run each.
Maira Smude took the mound for five innings for the Flyers. In those five innings, Smude struck out one batter and walked six. She gave up 15 runs, 14 earned, on 14 hits.
Falling to 1-5, the Flyers hoped to get back into the win column against the Foley Falcons, Tuesday, May 2.
Both games went into extra innings, but Foley came away with both of the wins, 8-7 and 14-12.
In game one, Jenna Middendorf had the most success at the plate, hitting two for four.
In game two, LeBlanc recorded her first grand slam, coming in the third inning. Smude and Gwost both came away with three total hits. They each cracked off two doubles, as well.
Falling to 1-7, the Flyers travel to Albany, Thursday, May 4.
