Pierz’s Herold places first in Elk River meet, Little Falls’ struggles continue Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pierz boys golf team traveled to Elk River Golf Course, Thursday, April 28, placing fourth among eight teams.The Pioneers totaled 349 strokes, only 13 out of first place.Logan Herold had the best score of the meet, placing first, with a 79. He beat out Mora’s Noah Klapmeier by one stroke.Lance Otremba was not far behind, placing third with 82 strokes.Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the rest of their golfers were outplayed.Jacob LeBlanc placed 27th, with 92 strokes and Alex Banick placed 35th, with 96.Four strokes behind was Tyler Theis, who placed 40th with 100. One stroke behind Theis was Gotvald, who placed 42nd, with 101.The Pioneers’ next meet was Monday, May 2, when they traveled to Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids.They placed fourth among eight teams present, with 349 strokes.With the first place golfer finishing in 76 strokes, Herold tied for 10th, with 82 strokes.Otremba finished 15th, with 86 strokes. Theis finished in 26th, with an 89.Banick was the third Pioneers golfer to place, finishing in 30th, with 92 strokes.LeBlanc finished 45th, with 106 strokes and right behind him, in 46th, was Ethan Thesing, with 110 strokes.The Pioneers’ next meet is at Stones Throw Golf in Milaca, Thursday, May 5.The Little Falls boys golf team placed seventh out of eight teams at Elk River Golf Course, Thursday April 28.Nathan Boser was the top Flyers golfer, placing 24th, with a 91, just 12 strokes out of first place.Richie Varriano and Matthew Cooper tied for 30th, with 93 strokes.Not far behind was Hayden Johnson, who finished 34th, with 95 strokes.Only one stroke behind was Cullen Moe, who placed 35th, with 96.The Flyers’ next meet was at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids, Monday, May 2, and they placed sixth out of eight teams.Boser, again, was the top golfer for Little Falls, placing 14th, with 85 strokes. The top golfer finished the meet with 76 strokes.Johnson finished 21st, with an 88, with Moe right behind him, with 89 strokes, but tied for 26th.Luke Avery finished in 37th, with 98 strokes and Collin Kray finished with 104 strokes to finish 42nd.Mason Rausch rounded out the meet finishing 47th, with 112 strokes.The Flyers' next meet is at Stones Throw Golf in Milaca, Thursday, May 5. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 