The Pierz Pioneers cross-country team traveled to Moorhead, Sept. 10. Out of 31 teams competing, the Pioneer girls took sixth place and the boys took 14th.

For the girls, Carissa Andres was the first Pioneer to cross the finish line, earning 28th place. Right behind her was Quinn Gruber, who took 33rd, and Chloe Lochner, who finished in 44th. Emma Kowalczyk finished in 49th place and Eden Andres rounded out the Pierz runners in 65th place.

