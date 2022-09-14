The Pierz Pioneers cross-country team traveled to Moorhead, Sept. 10. Out of 31 teams competing, the Pioneer girls took sixth place and the boys took 14th.
For the girls, Carissa Andres was the first Pioneer to cross the finish line, earning 28th place. Right behind her was Quinn Gruber, who took 33rd, and Chloe Lochner, who finished in 44th. Emma Kowalczyk finished in 49th place and Eden Andres rounded out the Pierz runners in 65th place.
For the boys, Nathan Tax was the first Pioneer to finish, taking 38th place. Tyler Foss was the 56th runner to cross the finish line and Guy Clemons-Virnig took 79th place. Kaleb Poser and Hayden Dodge rounded out the boys, finishing in 116th and 137th, respectively.
The Pioneers’ next meet was in Mora, Tuesday, Sept. 13. In that meet, the girls took fourth place out of 15 schools and the boys took sixth place out of 19 schools.
For the girls, Gruber finished in 11th, with a time of 21:12.2. Carissa Andres was right behind her in 13th, with a time of 21:18.4. Lochner finished 18th, with a time of 21:40.3 and Kowalczyk took 27th, finishing in 22:24.2.
Eden Andres finished in 49th, with a time of 23:44.3. Morgan Litke came in 66th, with a time of 24:49.7, and Billie May Pohlkamp finished in 80th, with a time of 25:49.4.
Tax was the first Pioneer boy to cross the finish line, taking eighth overall, with a time of 18:12.8. The next Pioneer to finish was Clemons-Virnig, who took 35th, with a time of 19:15.3. Right behind him was Foss, who finished in 38th, with a time of 19:24.7. Nathan Becker crossed the finish line in 19:39.1, taking 44th place.
Poser finished in 94th, with a time of 21:23.9 and Dodge took 111th, with a time of 22:18.6. Nathan Solinger rounded out the Pioneers with a 113th place finish, with a time 22:24.8.
Pierz’s next meet will be at home, Monday, Sept. 19, at 4:15 p.m.
