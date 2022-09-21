The Royalton Royals cross-country team traveled to Pierz to compete in the Pierz Invite, Monday, Sept. 19. The Royals boys struggled, finishing 15th out of 21 teams.
The Pioneers girls finished in fourth place out of 18 teams and the boys finished 11th out of 20 teams.
For the Royals, Marcus Hayes was the first Royals runner to cross the finish line. He took 41st, with a time of 19:14.7. Lane Olsen finished in 50th, with a time of 19:31.4, and Cole Hofstad finished with a time of 20:37.1, good enough to take 84th. Isaac Neutz and Adon Ripple placed 103rd and 104th, with times of 21:25.9 and 21:36.9, respectively.
For the Pioneers, Nathan Tax finished in the top 10, taking ninth place, with a time of 17:59.1. Guy Clemens-Virnig took 53rd, with a time of 19:35.4. Tyler Foss was the next Pierz runner to cross, taking 75th, with a time of 20:25.7. Kaleb Poser and Wyatt Betsinger finished back-to-back, finishing 88th and 89th, with times of 20:41.3 and 20:49.4, respectively.
In the girls race, the Pioneers’ Carissa Andres was the first Pioneer to cross the finish line, placing 16th, running the race in 21:01.1. Shortly behind Andres was Chloe Lochner, who took 21st, with a time of 21:27.2. Quinn Gruber finished in 30th, crossing the finish line at 21:50.6, Emma Kowalski in 34th, with a time of 22:26.0 and Eden Andres rounded out the top five Pioneers runners with a 37th place finish, with a time of 22:41.8.
The Royals’ next meet will be at St. John’s Prep, Thursday, Sept. 29. The Pioneers’ next meet will be that same day, in Foley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.