Pierz residents had a chance to give their input Wednesday, on plans for a major, multi-year upgrade and addition to the city park.
Residents asked questions ranging from why city officials felt the project was necessary to how it would impact their taxes or utility costs. The entire Pierz City Council along with several city officials and Park Board members were on hand to give feedback.
If approved, the project would move forward in phases. It would include an expansion of the Pierz Golf Course from nine to 18 holes, an expansion of the campground by 48-50 campsites along with less expensive amenities such as a dog park, ice skating rink and disc golf course.
“To me, I look and say, why do we need nine more holes?” said Pierz resident Dennis Boser. “Is it because of the campers? Or is it because the campers take up golfing time that you would have (had) there on the weekend?”
Mayor Dave Fischer said it was the case that campers typically make the golf course busy on the weekends, making it difficult for non-campers to have the opportunity to play.
“We can talk about this and we can agree to disagree on this a lot but, most people, when they go to golf ... most golfers golf 18 holes,” he said. “The offset of that is, we need another nine there because, if we want to golf on the weekends on this course, we need another nine holes. Try to get out there on a Saturday, it’s very difficult.”
Breaking it down
The meeting started with a presentation from Fischer, who laid out the current plans — which are subject to change in many areas — along with costs, how it would be funded and a work timeline.
Pierz has already applied for a $200,000 Legislature Citizens Commission Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) grant that would help get the project off the ground. Those funds, which Fischer said the city is “very confident” it will receive, will go toward the purchase of a 33-acre gravel pit currently owned by Knife River along with preliminary cost estimates for the project as a whole.
Fischer said the city and current owner of the property have already verbally agreed on a price. He projected the city would be able to purchase it in October.
If all goes as planned, the city would break ground on the addition to the golf course in September, with a projected opening date of April 2024. Groundbreaking for the campground addition is planned for September 2022.
“I just put out there 25 sites,” Fischer said. “This is flexible. It’s a work in progress. Again, do we do 25 sites at a time, get them filled, do another 25? Or do we do them all at once? It might make sense from a water, sewer, electric standpoint to do them all at one time — at least to do the infrastructure of those things all at one time. We’ll decide that as we go.”
The campground is currently projected to be finished in May 2025. Throughout the project, the smaller or less expensive portions could be done while the larger pieces are in progress.
The golf course addition of the project — which includes purchases of more golf carts and other equipment — is projected to cost $989,000. The city also has an option to add a “signature hole,” which would include a shot over the river and an island green, for an added cost of about $110,000, bringing the project cost to $1.1 million.
To pay for the addition, the city plans to use funds from the enterprise and golf course funds, along with additional LCCMR grants, which it can apply for every year for the length of the project.
Fischer said, along with that, the city is projecting $117,000 in additional revenue if the golf course is converted to 18 holes. That would come from the ability to host more tournaments and expanded league play, along with an increase in greens fees. The additional projected expense is $65,000, giving the city a net profit of about $52,000 per year.
At those estimates, the entire cost of the golf course addition will have paid for itself within 20 years.
“After that, that $50,000 a year would be profit we could either use for other events around the city or to enhance the park complex,” Fischer said.
The additional campsites, at $2,300 per year for a site, would equate to additional revenue of $115,000 per year. The additional expense is estimated at about $40,000, creating a net profit of $75,000 per year. The current profit is about $35,000 per year.
“Our golf course income — and this is averaged out over the last 12 years — is 60% of our income,” Fischer said.
Community support
About 15 people gave public comment on the project, most of whom spoke in support. In particular, many of them were excited about the prospects of expanding the golf course to 18 holes.
Lance Otremba, a junior on the Pierz High School golf team, along with girls and boys head coaches Jessie LeBlanc and Joel Pohland, said with 40 people on the team, space is tight on the nine-hole course. This is made even worse on nights when league play is in action.
“We’ve, many times, as the boys, we get to a day, ‘OK, it’s men’s league, we have practice but the girls, the junior high, everyone else is down there.’ We’ve gone down to Eagle’s Landing to use the driving range because we need a place to practice,” Pohland said.
Several others pointed out that, at nine holes, Pierz is missing out on opportunities for tourism. Several of those who spoke said they have heard a great deal of praise about how nice the golf course is, but many still don’t come to play because they want to play 18 holes.
Along with that, others pointed out the additional revenue that would be created for businesses within the city if extra tournaments and more recreational golfers were coming to Pierz.
“I don’t think non-golfers can appreciate what a difference it is between a nine-hole and an 18-hole course,” said Pierz resident Mark Fyten. “Not only will we have people driving around central Minnesota to come here to golf, they’re going to stop at Sue’s (Drive-In), they’re going to stop at Bootlegger’s (Bar), they’re stopping around Pierz itself.”
“I would say, with Pierz, we either put ourselves on the map with something, whether it’s the golf course or the camping, or we’re just another small town in Minnesota that everybody drives by going to Brainerd or Duluth,” said Dan Vang.
A couple people spoke to the advantage they believed Pierz had in attracting more than just tourists to town.
Rey Zimney said it is unique to have a campground that is on a golf course. The only one he could think of anywhere near Pierz, he said, was in Detroit Lakes. He said many of the people there are snowbirds, who live in their campers during the summer and go south for the winter.
“I could see that happening here, and just think of all the money that’s going to come into the city if that’s what happens,” Zimney said. “Fifty campsites, and multiply that over how much they’re going to spend on gas, groceries, maybe a beer or two, or at the hardware store. I’m serious. That place is a village. They just drive their golf carts around. But, if you don’t have the golf course there, you’re not going to get a village.”
John Dahlquist, who moved to Pierz with his wife just two and a half months ago, said one thing he liked about Pierz was how community-driven it seemed. He said he thought it was a good opportunity for the community to become a “jewel” to attract people who will not just pass through, but who might move to town.
“I work for Best Buy Corporate Headquarters in Richfield, but I work from home — here,” he said. “We moved here and I work from home every day. The pandemic has provided an opportunity for people who live a lot farther away from where they work. I think that creates a great opportunity for a town like Pierz to attract new residents to build their tax base.”
Questions and answers
There were several questions raised about the project.
One of those came from Matt Lundblad, who said in the current proposal, a trail would go through his property on three sides. He said he supported the project as a whole, but asked if that portion of the project could be reconsidered.
“I’d like to ask the people that are making these decisions, would you like that if you had three sides of your property — a trail on it?” Lundblad said. “That’s really my main thing. I’m just concerned about my privacy and the value.”
Fischer said that is still only a proposal, and that the goal is to have a trail that runs from the north side of town and connects to the Soo Line Trail along the southern edge of the community. He said he didn’t think that would end up being the actual location of the path.
Judy Meyer asked if running utilities to the campground would cause rates to go up for current residents. Fischer said it would not. The only impact he said it would have is on the overall tax base because the campers would be paying for those services.
She also asked how it would affect property taxes.
“It would probably raise the value of homes, of the assessed value,” Fischer said. “But, if that’s being raised, your home is actually more valuable. So, that’s a good thing, I think. ... Your taxes aren’t going to go up just because of this.”
Joni Broschofsky questioned whether or not a formal study was done on how much availability there is on weekends at the golf course. Her experience, though she said it was just a small sample size, was different than what was being said about it being tough to get a tee time.
She said she was concerned about property values going up, in particular in reference to the many senior citizens living on a fixed income in town.
“Could we consider, maybe, putting this to a vote within the city?” Broschofsky said. “City residents can vote on this, like we’ve done, I believe when we had that community center project some time back.”
“Cities don’t do referendums like schools do,” Fischer said. “I mean, do we start doing referendums on everything? Every road we want to repair, we do a referendum on? Cities don’t function that way.”
Other questions pertained to whether greens fees and memberships would remain affordable, to which Fischer said he anticipated that they would. He said the city uses nearby courses in towns such as Little Falls and Foley to determine costs to avoid pricing itself out of the market.
The youngest person to speak was Jacob Vang from Cub Scouts Pack 39.
“I appreciate how you guys are building a dog park,” he said. “I’d like to know if there’s anything we can do, as Boy Scouts, for the park?”
“That’s a good question,” Fischer said. “I bet we could find some things, though.”
