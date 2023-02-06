Pierz resident Jim Gerwing asserted at the Council’s regular meeting Monday, that using the city’s enterprise funds to pay for the city’s golf course expansion was still using the dollars of taxpayers.

He was responding to answers given to Galen Stumpf during the Jan. 23 Council meeting. At that meeting, Stumpf asked about how the golf course expansion was being paid for and whether taxpayers were paying for it.

Tags

Load comments