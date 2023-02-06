Pierz resident Jim Gerwing asserted at the Council’s regular meeting Monday, that using the city’s enterprise funds to pay for the city’s golf course expansion was still using the dollars of taxpayers.
He was responding to answers given to Galen Stumpf during the Jan. 23 Council meeting. At that meeting, Stumpf asked about how the golf course expansion was being paid for and whether taxpayers were paying for it.
Stumpf was told no taxpayer dollars were being used, and that the funds used were from the city’s enterprise funds, such as the golf course fund, the electric fund and storm water fund.
Gerwing, a member of the Planning and Zoning Committee, noted he was there as a resident, not on behalf of Planning and Zoning.
“The implication was that no tax dollars were going to the golf course expansion. In fact, it was point blank, Don, that you said that. And of course, it’s coming from the enterprise funds,” Gerwing said.
“My opinion is technically that is correct, those are not tax dollars, but for all practical purposes, they are taxpayer dollars, whether you get it by taxes, whether you get it through fees, or whether you get it through whatever, it’s still taxpayer dollars,” Gerwing said.
He noted that when Stumpf questioned whether any property taxes were going into the golf course, he was told they were not.
“I say that’s extremely misleading, because all of the money and all the funds that the city have, I would consider, and a number of people I talked to, consider taxpayer dollars,” Gerwing said. “They’re our funds, whether you get it by the electric fund, the golf fund, or wherever it is. I think it’s misleading to say we’re funding that without taxes because, and I think Don you mentioned it at the last meeting, or earlier today (workshop), that 37% or something of the city is run on enterprise funds, and so if we didn’t have those enterprise funds, it would be tax funds. So I say they’re just one and the same thing and it kind of bothers me to say — well, it almost implies that we’re not taxing people to do that, when for all practical purposes you are — just calling it something else — calling it an enterprise fund and if we didn’t have that, yes, you would have to tax for it. And maybe if you didn’t have it, it wouldn’t have been done.”
Council Member Don Bujalski noted that the city’s enterprise funds do subsidize the city. The golf course fund, however, brings in money from more than Pierz residents, as there are many golfers not from the Pierz area who come to golf.
“So those are not Pierz area taxpayer dollars. But you are correct with the electric account or any of those,” Bujalski said.
Gerwing said he would argue that those funds are in lieu of taxes, such as the electric fund, “for all practical purposes.”
“That’s where the greater share of the funds for the golf course are coming from, or a big chunk of it is coming from that,” Gerwing said. “And that’s putting a burden on people that almost have no choice. I mean everybody has to pay their electric bill and the poorer people have to pay almost the same electric bill, as richer people, and I’m thinking that’s not even the fairest tax in the world, because it is a tax, for all practical purposes.
“I would encourage the city to fund more on property taxes and less on those kinds of things just to make it a fairer tax as a whole,” Gerwing said.
On other note, Gerwing encouraged the City Council to video its workshop meeting.
“I mean, just like now tonight, you’ll zip through this meeting (regular meeting) and with almost no explanation,” he said. While he was in attendance at the workshop, which is a public meeting, he said most people wouldn’t come to sit and listen. However, if it were recorded, they could listen to it at home while doing something else.
“It would explain a lot of stuff that you simply do not here, and as long as you’re here, why not do it,” Gerwing said.
Acting Mayor John Perleberg said it was something the Council could consider in the future.
