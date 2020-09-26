Pierz pumpkin grower hosts ‘Maus Fall Festival’

This year Braiden Halverson, 12, of Pierz has been extra busy on the Maus family farm. Wanting to create a fun event for the whole family, Halverson is hosting the Maus Fall Festival every Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the month of October. The farm is located at 17612 225th Avenue in Pierz. Parking will be available along the long driveway.
For a small admission fee, children and adults (5 and under are free), they will be able to pick their own pumpkin (one per person), jump in the large bouncy castle and explore the corn maze.
Halverson is confident that visitors will also enjoy visiting their petting zoo, which includes a pot belly pig, a goat, sheep, a miniature horse, a young calf, chicks, ducks, turkeys and a miniature donkey. As visitors wander around the farm, they will likely also encounter some of the farm’s kittens.
“There will be every kind of animal under the sun, essentially, said dad, Steve Maus.
Earlier this spring, with some very appreciated help from his mom, Bethany, Halverson planted two acres of pumpkins by hand, all in all, about 3,000 seeds.
Halverson said what inspired him to plant a pumpkin patch for people to enjoy was seeing his brother Tosh’s success with growing sweet corn to sell. He too planted two acres.
Although the weather was pretty dry during spring and he had the sprinkler running continuously, Halverson said he wasn’t too worried about his crops.
“Mom and dad helped me a lot,” he said.
The family plans to make the corn maze the last weekend of September. As the maze will stretch across four acres, they know they certainly have their work cut out for themselves, but in the long run, it is worth it.
“All of us will be doing it,” Steve said.
Not to waste any of the corn, whatever is cut will be fed to their cattle. The same goes for any pumpkins they may have left. It is a food they like very much, Halverson said.
The bouncy castle Halverson is bringing in is a tradition he is including in the festival. Bethany said every time one of their three children, Braiden, Tosh and Emmett, have a birthday, they rent and set up a bouncy castle.
As the Maus Fall Festival runs over during several weekends, the place they rent the castle from will bring in a different one for each weekend.
In addition to a concession stand, where visitors may purchase a variety of snacks and beverages, peacock feathers will be sold.
“They look cool,” Maus said.
Altogether, the goal is to provide visitors with a fun, relaxing environment. Social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
As the pumpkins and gourds come in different sizes, large and small, wagons and wheelbarrows will be on site for people to transport their selection across the pumpkin patch.
Halverson plans to buy more seed with the proceeds from the festival. Anything he makes after the overhead expenses have been paid, he plans to set aside for his college fund.
