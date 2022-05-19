Following wins against the Kimball Cubs and the Foley Falcons, Saturday, May 14, the Pioneers continued to dominate their opponents by shutting out the second team in three games.
The Pioneers hosted the Osakis Silverstreaks, Monday, May 16, and shut them out 12-0.
The Pioneers set the tone in the first inning. After quickly getting three outs on the field, Kiara Olesch hit a solo home run deep to left field for the game’s first points. With two outs, and runners on first and second, Morgan Pohlkamp hit a single past the infield to drive in a run, making the score 2-0.
With Alana Rocheleau on third, the Osakis catcher tried to throw her out, but missed on the throw, allowing her to take home plate, for the team’s third run of the game.
Lily Riley drove in another run on a single into the outfield, 4-0, and Trista Krych followed that up driving in two more on a drive into right field. She made it to second after the throw to home missed its mark.
The first inning ended with the Pioneers up 6-0.
The Pioneers’ defense didn’t let the Silverstreaks get anything going. After two pop flies and a strikeout by Schommer, they found themselves back on the field.
In the third, the Pioneers add to their lead. Wild pitches plagued the Silverstreaks all game, allowing runners to take easy bases and get in scoring position. Schommer scored on a bad pitch to increase the lead to 7-0. Olesch hit a grounder down the third base line, but beat the throw to first, while also driving in another run for the Pioneers, to make the score 8-0.
Olesch took second after a lost ball by the catcher. Several pitches later, from second base, Olesch took advantage of yet another wild pitch. She rounded third and saw that no one was covering home and scored for the teams ninth run of the night.
On the mound, Schommer kept the Silverstreaks at bay, keeping them from getting in scoring position for the majority of the game.
The Pioneers scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of a Krych, a walk-in run, and another wild pitch.
The Pioneers kept the Silverstreaks scoreless, and notched their 14th win on the year.
Schommer pitched a clean game, striking out three batters, walking one and only giving up three hits.
“Schommer was throwing well today, a lot of strikes,” Head Coach Matt Poepping said. “She started 15 of the 21 batters with a first pitch strike and it makes things a lot easier.”
At the plate, Olesch and Pohlkamp both recorded two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Olesch also had the solo home run in the first inning.
Lily Riley recorded two hits, two runs and two RBIs, as well as recording a stolen base.
“We hit the ball hard and Kiara set the tone in the first inning with that home run,” Poepping said. “We had some clutch hitting in the first, scoring six runs and it can kind of demoralize your opponent. I’m proud of the team’s effort. They played hard.”
With the team’s record now 14-3, the Pioneers traveled to face the Little Falls Flyers, Tuesday, May 17.
