The Pierz cross-country team traveled to Sauk Rapids, Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the girls placing second and the boys placing fifth.
For the girls, they had four top 10 finishers. Chloe Lochner took an impressive second place finish, with a total time of 20:59.9. Quinn Gruber took third place with a time of 21:10.5.
In sixth, Carissa Andres finished with a time of 21:36.8. Emma Kowalczyk finished in 10th, with a time of 22:02.9 and Eden Andres rounded out the top five runners for the Pioneers, taking 13th place, with a time of 23:12.4.
The Pioneer boys had two top five finishers, Nathan Tax took fourth, with a time of 17:53.8, and Ethan Kowalczyk was right on his heels, in fifth, with a time of 17:58.7.
Wyatt Betsinger crossed the finish line in 23rd, with a time of 19:39.8. Guy Clemons-Virnig crossed the finish line in 19:50.4, taking 30th, and Kaleb Poser was right behind him in 33rd, with a time of 20:20.5.
LF shows mental toughness
The Little Falls Flyers cross-country team traveled to Perham, Oct. 6. The boys took 11th place out of 24 teams, and the girls took fifth out of 20 teams.
Wyatt Baum was the first Flyers runner to cross, finishing in 17:15.37. Conner Grant crossed the finish line in 17:31.12, with Noah Cameron being the next Flyer to finish, with a time of 18:05.17. Brayden Paulsen was on his heels, finishing with a time of 18:05.316.
Kobi Cameron finished in 18:51.35, Antonio Becker had a time of 19:33.651 and Owen Swisher crossed the finish line in 21:59.90.
For the girls, Grace LeClair took seventh, crossing in 19:12.3, Malin Youngberg took 11th, with a time of 19:32.8, and Grace Wamre took 39th, crossing in 20:17.5.
Ayla Anez and Valerie Tenold rounded out the top five, taking 50th and 54th, respectively. Anez finished in 20:40.9 and Tenold in 20:53.2.
They traveled to Alexandria, Saturday, Oct. 8. The boys placed 23rd out of 27 and the girls placed 14th out of 24.
It was tough competition as only Baum finished in the top 100 runners. He finished in 64th, with a time of 17:43.2 Noah Cameron finished in 124th, in 18:45.3, Paulsen in 136th, with 19:04.5, Kobi Cameron in 162nd, with 19:55.8, and Becker in 170th, with 20:43.4.
The girls had three runners in the top 100, with LeClair in 28th, with 20:03.3, Youngberg in 32nd, with 20:09.0, and Wamre in 81st, with 21:14.0.
Tenold and Anez came in 101st and 102nd, with times of 21:49.2 and 21:51.6, respectively.
The Flyers traveled to St. Cloud to compete in their third race in five days, showing off their mental toughness as well as their physical prowess.
Baum took eighth, with a time of 17:53.5, Grant finished in 20th, with a time of 18:35.5, and Paulsen took 26th, with a time of 18:51.8.
LeClair finished seventh, with a time of 20:20.1, Youngberg in 11th, with a time of 20:55.1 and Wamre in 15th, with a time of 21:10.4.
“We asked a lot out of the girls during this five day stretch,” Flyers Coach Caitlin Skluzacek said. “The fact that they ran incredibly hard on Thursday and then were able to come back and race really well, even with understandable fatigue, on Saturday and then Tuesday, shows a lot about what kind of competitors they are.”
Royals take second at home
The Royalton Royals hosted a meet, Tuesday, Oct. 11, and came second out of 10 teams.
Lane Olson took 10th place for the Royals, with a sub-20 time of 19:57.26. Olson was followed closely by Marcus Hayes, who took 11th, with a time of 20:12.28.
Adon Ripple, Isaac Neutz and Cody Bieniek finished back-to-back-to-back, taking 20th, 21st and 22nd respectively. Ripple crossed in 21:23.0, Neutz in 21:26.75, and Bieniek rounded out the top five for the Royals, crossing in 21:30.56.
