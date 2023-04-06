The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Foley, Thursday, March 30. The girls placed fourth and the boys placed fifth among eight teams.

The girls performed well in the field events once more. Maddie Lochner took fourth in the long jump, making it 14-3. Her jump was just three inches outside of first place. She also placed in the triple jump, traveling 28-6, taking sixth place.

Tags

Load comments