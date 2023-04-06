The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Foley, Thursday, March 30. The girls placed fourth and the boys placed fifth among eight teams.
The girls performed well in the field events once more. Maddie Lochner took fourth in the long jump, making it 14-3. Her jump was just three inches outside of first place. She also placed in the triple jump, traveling 28-6, taking sixth place.
Just two inches ahead of her in the triple jump was Kara Bakke, who took fifth. Bakke jumped a distance of 28-8 and was just under two feet from placing in the top three.
In the shot put, Keira Gray finished with a throw of 330-0 1/2, good enough to take fourth place.
Abigail Virnig tied for fourth in the pole vault after clearing seven feet and Morgan Litke tied fifth place in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-6.
In the running events, Chloe Lochner finished the 800 in third place with a time of 2:33.86. It was a close race as the second place finisher crossed in 2:33.46 and the fastest time was 2:33.16.
Alexys Hanneken took home fifth place in the 55 hurdles. She crossed the finish line with a time of 10.51. The runners who finished in second to fourth were all less than a quarter of a second ahead of Hanneken.
The 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams both took home third place, with the 4x8 finishing in 11:26.69 and the 4x4 finishing in 4:44.87.
The boys also did well in the field events. Derek Stangl had the best long jump performance, jumping 19 feet, eight inches farther than the next best athlete. The Pioneers had two pole vaulters finish in the top five. Caleb Koch took home second place, clearing 10-6, and Wyatt Betsinger cleared nine feet, which tied him for fourth.
In the high jump, Gene Skiba finished in third place as he cleared 5-6. His jump was just two inches out of first place.
In the running events, the boys weren’t as successful, only having a handful of top five runners. Stangl took fourth place in the 55 meter dash, crossing the finish line after 6.95. His time was only .30 off of the fastest runner.
In the 55 meter hurdles, the Pioneers had the fifth and sixth place runners. Kaleb Poser took fifth place with a time of 9.83 and Tyler Foss finished in sixth with a time of 10.14.
The 4x800 relay team took home second place with a time of 9:24.87. They were just over two seconds behind Albany, who finished in 9:22.83.
Pierz’s next meet will be Tuesday, April 11, at 5, in Mora.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.