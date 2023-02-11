carter
Pierz’s Carter Young wrestles RU’s Adon Ripple in Thursday night’s match. 

The Pierz Pioneers hosted the Royalton/Upsala Royals, Thursday, Feb. 9, in a wrestling match. It was senior night for the Pioneers, where they honored wrestlers Derek Stangl, Derrick Przybilla and Jacob LeBlanc, and senior managers Isabel Funk, Macy Hoffman and Kaylee Gruber.

The Royals gave the Pioneers a tough outing but they were unable to ruin their senior night, as Pierz came out victorious, 36-28.

Royalton/Upsala’s Marcus Hayes looks for an opening in his match against Pierz’s Kyle Stangl.

