The Pierz Pioneers hosted the Royalton/Upsala Royals, Thursday, Feb. 9, in a wrestling match. It was senior night for the Pioneers, where they honored wrestlers Derek Stangl, Derrick Przybilla and Jacob LeBlanc, and senior managers Isabel Funk, Macy Hoffman and Kaylee Gruber.
The Royals gave the Pioneers a tough outing but they were unable to ruin their senior night, as Pierz came out victorious, 36-28.
In the 106 class, Pierz’s Kyle Stangl came out with the first win of the night, pinning RU’s Marcus Hayes after 3:13, giving his team a 6-0 lead.
Pierz went up 12-0 after Carter Young (113) took down Adon Ripple, pinning him in 1:33. RU’s Tucker Simmons (120) finally got his team on the scoreboard in his match. Facing Connor Hennessy, he dominated the mat, winning in a 10-0 major decision to give his team four points.
Pierz’s Liam Hennessy (126) managed to outlast Lane Olson, ultimately winning in a 5-3 decision to put his team up 15-4. Derek Stangl added another three points in a 7-2 decision over Jonathan Bzdok.
In the 138 class, after a lengthy bout, Pierz’s Chase Becker managed to get the upper hand on RU’s Brock Costanzo, pinning him after 4:38.
Down 24-4, RU needed to stack some wins, and that started with Will Gorecki (145) getting the best of Pierz’s Przybilla in an 8-3 decision. Sawyer Simmons (152) took down Pierz’s LeBlanc after a 7-3 decision, closing the gap a little more to 24-10.
Pierz managed to shake off its short slump, going on a three match win streak. Jayden Zajac (160) won a close bout with RU’s Nicholas Leibold in a 5-4 decision. Caleb Koch (170) came away with another Pioneers’ win, defeating RU’s Jake Leners in an 8-7 decision.
Pierz’s Nathan Nash (182) pinned Brayden Leners just before time ran out in the match coming away with six points after 5:54.
Finding themselves down 36-10 RU stepped up, deciding to go out with a bang. The team won the final three matches, all by fall.
Kaden Holm (195) took down Pierz’s Wyatt Dingmann in just 45 seconds. Bryce Holm (220) pinned Henry Hoffman after 58 seconds, and Brandon Mugg (285) finished the night strong for the Royals, having the fastest pin of the night over Jack Byker, in 34 seconds.
The final three matches totaled 18 points for RU, but it was too little, too late and the Pioneers’ senior night ended with a home win.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.