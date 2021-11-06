Pierz Nutrition brings health and goodness

More than 20 years ago, Dale and Sherry Dahmen of Buffalo made a lifestyle change that improved theirs and their children’s lives tremendously — so much so they wanted to share it with others.
The couple started the business, All Over Nutrition, in Buffalo and over the years, it has grown successfully. With a heart for his hometown, Pierz, the Dahmens recently opened Pierz Nutrition in Pierz. They sell nutritious shakes in a large variety of flavors and combinations, such as banana caramel, banana cream pie, strawberry banana, peanut butter cup, Reese’s Pieces, salted caramel, dulce de leche, frosted animal cookie, coconut crush, aloha delight, birthday cake, strawberry milkshake, pistachio almond, caramel and more.
Some of the shakes are also designed to be especially beneficial when looking for fitness fuel, whether it be pre-workout, during a workout or post-workout to either rebuild strength or to use as a meal or for recovery.
A variety of protein hot or cold coffee is sold at the store, as well.
Pierz Nutrition also offer a large variety of shakes that can be beneficial in obtaining mental clarity, focus and a healthy energy. Some of the flavors and names of the shakes include Atomic Bison, Apple Pucker, Beach Bomb, Orange Crush, Margarita, Smurf juice, Tropical Fruit Paradise, Watermelon Blue and more.
A huge part of Dale and Sherry’s transition into a healthy lifestyle was using Herbalife Nutrition products. While Dale lost about 72 pounds and Sherry lost about 125 pounds, their children were able to put on more muscle. The combination of the shakes, supplements and learning how to make healthier food choices helped them to where they are now, Dale and Sherry said.
“We were able to get healthier and that’s why all of us are very passionate about Herbalife,” Sherry said.
At their store in Pierz, customers are able to purchase protein shakes on the go. The shakes are made with either plant based, whey or vegetarian protein, as requested by the customer. In addition, for those who want to mix their own protein shakes at home, customers can purchase protein powder containers at the store. Several different flavors are offered, such as orange cream, dulche de leche. cookies n’ cream, pina colada, french vanilla, cafe latte and more.
Different supplements are sold at the store, as well. While some supplements are geared toward joint health, vitamins and minerals, immune support, digestive health, heart health and brain health, other supplements can help for sleep and relaxation, bone, joint and eye health and skin, hair and nails.
“We have a full line of supplements, the number one nutrition company in the world, and they have anything for weight loss, sports, nutrition, women’s health, men’s health, children’s health. It’s a very broad spectrum of product line we have,” Sherry said.
Pierz Nutrition also offers people a free wellness assessment. First, Dale or Sherry goes over a health questionnaire with the customers and learn as much as they can about them. Then, they discuss goals with the customers to find out what they want to achieve. Wellness assessments can be done for children, as well, they said.
“Are they trying to kick habits? Are they trying to have a better lifestyle for their children? Are they trying to lose weight? Are they trying to put on weight? Are they looking for sport health?” Sherry said.
Once that step has been completed, a full assessment is done of the customer’s body composition, which entails weight, body fat and muscle mass to determine what the customer’s metabolic gauge and protein number is.
One thing both Dale and Sherry have discovered is that most people don’t know what their protein number is — in other words — how many grams of protein they should consume every day.
The couple also focuses on educating people on nutrition, making good food choices and to get a visual of different things, for example by pouring the amount of sugar that is in a can of soda, a regular energy drink or in yogurt into a container.
At the end of the assessment, Dale and Sherry help the customer design a plan that fits into the customer’s budget goals. One thing the couple hears from time to time from people is that they cannot afford to eat healthy.
However, they encourage people to evaluate how much money they spend on fast food, energy drinks, soda, and other foods. People are many times surprised when they realize how much a simple run to the gas station and picking something up while there adds up to after a month. That is money that can be used for something that is going to be healthier and more nutritious for their body, they said.
There are many things the couple enjoys about their business. The best part of it all, Sherry said, is seeing the smiles from people and watching them transform as they lose weight. Not only the physical transformation, but even more so seeing them become more confident, feeling great about themselves and their accomplishment and loving life.
“That’s the best part of this whole job is helping people feel good every day,” Sherry said.
Looking back at their own journey, it was somewhat difficult to get their children to adjust to the nutritional change. As a result, they came up with a different ideas to make them more apt to consume it.
“We got very creative, made it into pancakes, waffles, protein balls and other different recipes,” Sherry said.
Over time, their children noticed they were feeling a lot better, and because of it, Sherry said, were more likely to eat it.
Pierz Nutrition, which is located at 237 North Main Street in Pierz (on the right side of the building) is open Monday - Thursday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call (763) 682-9010 or visit www.allovernutrition.com.
