Pierz Healy High School announced its top 10 honor students for the graduating class of 2021.
They include, in alphabetical order:
Kaylee Becker is the daughter of Robbie and Kelly Becker. During her high school career, Becker was involved in Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), Peer Helping, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), Encouraging Positive Influence and Choices (EPIC), pit band, tennis, Big Brothers-Big Sisters, Youth Group and church choir.
Becker plans to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd for accounting.
Ellie Fischer is the daughter of Beth and Shawn Fischer. Extracurricular activities included volleyball, dance, golf, speech, theater, MHS, Peer Helping, WEB, choir, jazz choir, Spanish Club and Book Club.
She is headed to Minnesota State University - Moorhead, but has yet to decide on a major.
Alissa Girtz is the daughter of Darren and Denise Girtz. During her high school years, Girtz was active in tennis, volleyball, basketball, MHS, Peer Helping, WEB, EPIC and Yearbook.
She plans to pursue a nursing degree at the College of St. Scholastica.
Emily Herold is the daughter of Dennis and Domino Herold. High school activities for Herold included volleyball, basketball, tennis, MHS, Student Council, Yearbook, Peer Helping, EPIC and WEB.
Herold plans to major in either mathematics or some type of engineering, possibly aerospace, as she heads to the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities this fall.
Kloe Kapsner is the daughter of Troy and Rebecca Kapsner. During her high school career, Kapsner was involved in the MHS, Peer Helping, Student Council, EPIC, Yearbook, volleyball, tennis and track.
Kapsner’s plans after graduation are to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) to major in nursing with a goal to become a nurse anesthetist.
Courtney Kroll is the daughter of Allan and Kristie Kroll. During high school, Kroll was active in tennis, EPIC, pep band, pit band, honor band, Peer Helping, Spanish Club, Big Brothers-Big Sisters, MHS, WEB and Youth Group.
Her future plans are to attend St. Cloud Technical and Community College for sonography.
Brekanda Lashinski is the daughter of Jackie and Jason Lashinski. During her high school career, Lashinski was involved in volleyball, dance and track, as well as Peer Helping, WEB and MHS.
This fall, Lashinski plans to attend Southeast Technical College to pursue a career in echo-sonography.
Madison Poster is the daughter of Michael and Lisa Poster. During high school, she was active in volleyball, dance, track, MHS, Peer Helping, band, and helped choreograph the spring show choir.
She plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities to pursue a degree in medical laboratory sciences.
Emily Sadlovsky is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Sadlovsky. She was active during high school in volleyball, basketball, softball, Yearbook, band, drama, Peer Helping, MHS, Special Olympics, WEB and Big Brothers-Big Sisters.
Sadlovsky plans to attend the University of Minnesota - Duluth to pursue a degree in elementary and/or special education.
Landon Schomer is the son of Howie and Kelly Schomer. During his high school career, Schomer was involved in band, basketball, Business Professionals of America, choir, cross-country, jazz band, jazz choir, Knowledge Bowl, MHS, drama/musicals, Peer Helping, pit band, speech and track and field.
This fall, Schomer will attend Wheaton College in Illinois, where he will be involved in tuba performances and will major with electives in computer science.
Graduation ceremonies at Pierz Healy High School are set for Friday, May 28.
