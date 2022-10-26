The Pioneers football team held off the Melrose Dutchmen in the first round of the Section 6AAA playoffs, Tuesday, Oct. 25. The game was close but the Pioneers pulled away in the fourth quarter, earning a 27-14 win.

The Pioneers struck first on a 4-yard run by Kirby Fischer. The PAT made it 7-0 just five minutes into the game.

Tags

Load comments