The Pioneers football team held off the Melrose Dutchmen in the first round of the Section 6AAA playoffs, Tuesday, Oct. 25. The game was close but the Pioneers pulled away in the fourth quarter, earning a 27-14 win.
The Pioneers struck first on a 4-yard run by Kirby Fischer. The PAT made it 7-0 just five minutes into the game.
The Dutchmen responded in the second quarter with a 40-yard catch and run to tie the game at 7-7.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, Fischer scored his second touchdown of the day. Another 4-yard run to put his team in the lead once again. Unfortunately, Kirby’s PAT was unsuccessful, giving the Pioneers a 13-7 lead.
Coming out of the half, the Pioneers picked up right where they left off. Fischer scored his third touchdown of the game, this time from five yards out. Jacob LeBlanc scored on a 2-point conversion to make it a two touchdown game, 21-7.
The Dutchmen responded less than a minute later, scoring on a 9-yard pass to put themselves back in the game, down 21-14.
The fourth quarter saw neither team gain any ground, but with three minutes left in the game, LeBlanc scored on a 4-yard run to give his team a much needed, two-score cushion. They missed the PAT, but still held a comfortable lead late in the game.
The Dutchmen weren’t able to mount a comeback, and the Pioneers moved on to the next round.
The Pioneers recorded 289 yards of offense, with 275 coming on the ground. Fischer was the leading rusher, with 167 yards on 24 carries, averaging nearly seven yards a carry, and scoring three touchdowns. LeBlanc finished with 90 yards on 15 carries, averaging six yards a carry, with a score.
The defense allowed 405 yards to Melrose. They struggled defending the run, with the Dutchmen running for 275 yards. Fischer led the team with eight tackles and seven assists and a fumble recovery. Mitchell Smude recorded six tackles and three assists. Kaden Knutson finished with five tackles and two assists. Garrett Cummings finished with four tackles and six assists and LeBlanc had two tackles and six assists. Max Barclay recorded an interception and a sack. Eugene Skiba recorded a sack and Derek Stangl had an interception.
The Pioneers move on to the next round of the Section 6AAA tournament. They travel to face New London-Spicer, Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.
