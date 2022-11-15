Pierz mom and wife fighting rare form of cancer

Benefit for Gina Keehr Virnig set for Nov. 19
Ten years, ago it started with a severe pain in the calf area of her leg, said Gina (Keehr) Virnig, now 41, of Pierz.
“I had pain for a good six months to a year maybe before I went in and got it checked out. I just thought my calf hurt because I was on my leg a lot. Then, my brother brought it to my attention that it was swelled up and bigger than the other calf,” she said.
Gina said the day after she had an MRI done, the doctor called her and let her know she had Sclerosing, Epitheliod Fibrosarcoma, a very rare form of cancer. While one doctor at the Mayo Clinic wanted to amputate Gina’s leg to keep it from spreading, another surgeon at the University of Minnesota was willing to remove the tumor through surgery. If the surgery was unsuccessful, then, the last resort was to amputate, she said.
“I did the surgery and he got it out,” she said.
Since then, the cancer has returned on several occasions, but has been removed through surgery. At this time, Gina has been diagnosed with cancer — only this time, it is different from before.
To help the family with the expenses they have, family and friends are hosting a benefit to support the family. The benefit will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Pierz Ballroom, located at 133 Main Street S., in Pierz.
A spaghetti dinner with salad and breadsticks will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The silent auction will be open during this time, as well, which includes a variety of gift baskets and more.
A live auction will be held at 7 p.m., where people can bid on different items, such as a six-person charter fishing trip on Lake Superior, a guided fly fishing tour for two people, five-hour pontoon rentals, a hover board, a kids’ netted trampoline and more.
There will also be a gun lottery, said Nicole Moberg.
Those who want to donate items to the benefit, can contact Moberg at (320) 630-6781 to make arrangements.
Gina said with the rare form of cancer she has, tumors usually show up in soft tissue muscles.
“It’s just a random thing. There are lots of forms of sarcomas out there and they haven’t really pinpointed why or how they get started,” she said.
Gina said the type of cancer she has is considered to be more aggressive and treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation, do not have much effect on it.
“It’s hard to get rid of the tumors,” she said.
After her first surgery, Gina said it took her about three to four years to recover, since some of her bone and muscle the tumor had touched were removed.
“Eventually, I got back on my feet and I was doing really good. I was going in for my checkups and everything was looking fine,” she said.
Gina said the doctors didn’t think her cancer would return once she was past the five-year mark. However, several years later, in 2019, she went in because she had stomach issues and was ill. It was discovered the cancer had returned — this time as a tumor growing on her kidney.
Surgery was performed, Nov. 4, 2019. To remove the tumor, Gina’s left kidney was removed. During the surgery they also noticed that she had a spot on one of her lungs that remained under supervision, she said.
“Then, in October of 2021, they removed a chunk from my left lung and then the cancer was gone,” she said.
Having healed from surgery before, Gina said she figured it would be similar this time. However, compared to the other times, she wasn’t bouncing back as she had before, she said. It was something her husband, Scott, noticed, too.
“Scott said that something was wrong and I told him to just give it more time. I was still healing from the surgery, so figured I just needed more time,” she said.
Gina went in for a checkup in February this year, and it was discovered a tumor had started growing in her hip. As time went by, it took over the pelvic area, as well, she said.
As a result, Gina went through seven rounds of Keytruda, a form of chemotherapy that is not as harsh as regular chemotherapy, she said.
Since the tumor kept growing despite the rounds of chemotherapy, Gina said the plan was to amputate part of her hip. However, a week before surgery, she became extremely ill and she was hospitalized in the Twin Cities. It was also discovered that the tumor had grown into her inferior vena cava, which is inoperable.
The interior vena cava is a large vein, which carries deoxygenated blood from the lower body to the heart.
“They can’t do surgery on me at all. Being it’s in that vein, a chunk could break off and then it would kill me,” she said.
At this time, Gina is going through two different kinds of aggressive chemotherapy treatments in hope it will remove the cancer, she said.
Because her blood counts have been low, she’s also received blood transfusions, she said.
Looking back at her journey, Gina said that as devastating the news of having cancer was, she figured it could always be removed through surgery. Since that had been her reality for three of the times she was diagnosed, she said she had simply figured it would be the same with the fourth time she was diagnosed. To then receive the news, the tumor is inoperable, she, Scott, their children, Jazmin, 17, and Jake, 11, are taking it a whole lot harder.
“Back in August, I was told I only have six to 12 months to live, because it’s in my vein all the way up to like my kidneys now,” she said.
Gina said once she is scanned again in November, they’ll know whether the chemotherapy is working or not.
Although the whole family is doing their best to be brave through it all, Scott said seeing his wife go through it all, has been extremely hard. He helps care for her and, although he does it with love, it’s still hard to watch such a young person go through it, he said.
It’s also very hard on their children, he said.
Scott and Gina are looking forward to the benefit and are very grateful for family and friends being there to support them. Whatever is raised from the benefit will also help the family greatly, as Scott has been the only “bread winner” for the household the last 10 years, as she stayed home with the children. Now, with caring for Gina, bringing her to appointments, taking care of the house and the children, it gets to be a lot, he said.
It will also help them with paying some of the medical bills and for the gas it takes to go back and forth to treatment and doctor appointments, Gina said.
