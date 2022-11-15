Pierz mom and wife fighting rare form of cancer

Seeing mom and wife, Gina (Keehr) Virnig go through the battle of her life, has been hard on the whole family. Pictured are (front), Jazmin Virnig, left, and Jake Virnig. Back row: Gina, left, and Scott Virnig.

Benefit for Gina Keehr Virnig set for Nov. 19

    Ten years, ago it started with a severe pain in the calf area of her leg, said Gina (Keehr) Virnig, now 41, of Pierz.

Tags

Load comments