Jordan Michael Dammann, 29, Pierz, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Wednesday, to 30 days of local confinement, five years of supervised probation and a $50 fine after a felony conviction for malicious punishment of a child.
On April 12, an officer with the Pierz Police Department received a report from Morrison County Social Services that a 1-month-old infant was at a hospital in St. Cloud being treated for serious injuries. The next day, the officer along with a social worker arrived at the hospital to meet with staff.
Hospital staff reported that the baby had numerous injuries and deep bruises to the area of their buttocks, thighs, feet, toes and chest. Each of these injuries were measured and documented. The officer was advised that the child had multiple rib fractures that were in the process of healing and were likely broken sometime “in the last week or so.”
The officer and social worker next spoke with the child’s mother, who was very emotional about the injuries and was willing to speak with law enforcement. The mother said that she was at her home in Pierz with her baby on April 11, 2020, along with the child’s father, Dammann. She stated that they were going to give the baby a bath.
According to the mother, Dammann was with the baby in the bathroom. She said that while she was in the bedroom, she “heard the baby give a loud scream” and went to find out what happened. She said she saw bruising and coloring to the baby’s thigh and genital area, however, she never saw Dammann strike or injure the baby.
She did recall a prior incident, three days before, when Dammann told her that while he was holding the baby, he squeezed their chest and “heard a crack.” This would match up with the doctor’s reports of the baby’s ribs being in the healing process.
The officer and social worker eventually met with Dammann at his residence. Initially, he denied doing anything to the baby, claiming perhaps one of their dogs had jumped on the baby. Further questioning prompted him to admit that he injured the baby.
He told law enforcement that he was sitting on the couch with the child when it became fussy and reacted by “grabbing the baby in the genital area and squeezing very hard.” Dammann became very emotional and apologized for his actions.
He also went into detail about how he was holding the child sometime around April 8 and recalled squeezing the child so hard that he heard something crack. He said he became scared and told the mother what he had done.
A second count of malicious punishment of a child was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
