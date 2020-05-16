Joel Roger Hoheisel, 33, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from an April 11 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and identified Hoheisel as the driver.
The officer reported that the Hoheisel allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
A second officer arrived to conduct a K-9 search of the vehicle where Hoheisel allegedly admitted to possessing heroin in his wallet on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
A baggie was reportedly located and the substance inside allegedly weighed 1.2 grams and was suspected to be heroin.
If convicted, Hoheisel could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.