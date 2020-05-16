Joel Roger Hoheisel, 33, Pierz, was charged in Morrison County District Court with felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from an April 11 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding and identified Hoheisel as the driver.

The officer reported that the Hoheisel allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

A second officer arrived to conduct a K-9 search of the vehicle where Hoheisel allegedly admitted to possessing heroin in his wallet on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A baggie was reportedly located and the substance inside allegedly weighed 1.2 grams and was suspected to be heroin.

If convicted, Hoheisel could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

